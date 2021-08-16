Farrell will face inquisition but there are deeper reasons for Dublin’s demise

How can this earthquake qualify both as one of the greatest shocks in modern football history and a demise you could have predicted if only you had sifted through all the evidence beforehand?

We had just witnessed great champions unravel before our disbelieving eyes, then realised – with 20-20 hindsight – that all the warning signs were there. After 45 games unconquered, Dublin have returned to the land of mortals. In the last 38 of those matches, they had always scored more than 0-14. But not here, not even with 20 additional minutes.

They had more black cards in extra-time (three) than points (Seán Bugler’s lonely effort). From half-time onward they had more yellows (five) than points (four).

How could this happen? To Dublin, of all teams? There are, in truth, myriad reasons that long predate Saturday’s 6pm throw-in.

Read More

Mental fatigue, after almost seven years on the treadmill, is one very likely reason. And who can blame a group who have known nothing but relentless success?

Brian Fenton and John Small along with a clutch of younger colleagues had never lost a championship match. Ciarán Kilkenny’s only previous defeat came on his full debut nine years ago – against Mayo.

Fenton, Kilkenny and Small (for all the arguments over his shuddering hit on a blindsided Eoghan McLaughlin) were three of Dublin’s better performers … but even they weren’t immune from blame in a collective implosion after half-time that saw previously serene champions morph from conservative to panic-stricken and ultimately to an undisciplined mess.

Empires crumble and it isn’t always edifying when it happens. So be it; Dublin will dust themselves down because they must, even if the focus on Dessie Farrell is sure to be forensic and unsparing.

Jim Gavin faced a similar inquisition after his swashbuckling ways were shredded by Jim McGuinness.

The irony now is that much of the criticism of Farrell will stem from the suppression of those very gung-ho instincts.

Their four goals against Kerry in May are a fading memory: Dublin only raised two green flags all summer, both against Meath, and were goalless in three outings.

Moreover, bar Colm Basquel’s miss after Conor Lane allowed play to continue after the Small/McLaughlin collision, did they ever genuinely threaten one on Saturday?

A tactical shift towards risk-averse ball protection has, without question, sucked much of the spontaneity out of Dublin’s attack.

It’s fine when it keeps a deep-lying Kildare at arm’s length – but when facing a hyper-manic Mayo team that threw off the shackles, the veneer of control disappeared.

As it did, spectacularly, when Evan Comerford was penalised for dithering and then that horror-show bout of ‘keep ball’ in their own square culminated in David Byrne being tackled over his end-line for the fateful ’45 that Rob Hennelly nailed at the second attempt.

As the manager/fall-guy, Farrell will shoulder plenty of blame for squandering a seven-point lead, especially as it echoed a recent trend of surrendering the initiative against Kerry in the league and Meath last month.

But there are deeper issues at play here. The absence of so many blue-chip attackers – either one-time starters like Paul Mannion or legendary finishers like Kevin McManamon – has been compounded by the incalculable loss of Jack McCaffrey’s X-factor incursions from deep.

Dublin, once the fastest team on Planet GAA, have become pedestrian – to a point where Mayo held them scoreless in the third quarter. We struggled to recall when this had last happened. But if you rewind to July, you’ll find 16 barren minutes against Wexford and two second-half famines against Meath of 14 minutes and close to 20.

Much was made in advance about Farrell’s bench: a return of 0-1, two wides and two black cards doesn’t even fully encapsulate the poverty of Dublin’s Plan B.

We can only speculate on whether their Covid training breach upset the equilibrium of a group that used to be models of cohesion. What is undeniable is that player departures either side of ‘Innisfailsgate’ further weakened them.

Comerford had been a model of calm for the opening hour … it was only when Mayo scented vulnerability and pressed even higher that you got a sense of Stephen Cluxton’s loss. The kings of game management had been hoist by their own petard.

The future, once blue, is mired in uncertainty.