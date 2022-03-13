Farney given top-flight status boost as they defeat Donegal to end 12-year Ballybofey record

Ryan McHugh of Donegal is tackled by Darren Hughes of Monaghan during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match in Ballybofey. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Monaghan toppled ‘Fortress Ballybofey’ to record their first league win of the year with a five-point win over Donegal.

Séamus McEnaney’s men gave their survival chances a boost by handing the Tír Conaill men their first league defeat at MacCumhaill Park for 12 years.

Andrew Woods netted in the 11th minute and Monaghan rarely had to look back.

Top-flight survivors since 2015, Monaghan are desperate to hold on to their Division 1 status.

“Division 1 means an awful lot to the group, and we’re gonna have to work tooth and nail to stay there,” the Farney manager said.

“I think our players showed in the first half here how important our Division 1 status is to us.

“We’re a small county, we had to work extremely hard to get to Division 1, and we’ve worked extremely hard to stay in Division 1. This group of players values it.”

Donegal were already in a spot of difficulty, trailing 1-5 to 0-2, when the electric board went up in the 28th minute to signal the return of Michael Murphy.

The Donegal captain was withdrawn injured after 21 minutes in the second round of the league against Kildare last month. There were fears the Glenswilly man could be out for a while, but the sight of his arrival raised the roof.

Murphy swung over a point to reduce Donegal’s arrears, but they were 1-7 to 0-4 behind at the short whistle.

That deficit might have been greater again had Shaun Patton not managed to save a shot from Shane Carey, who was picked out by a clever knock-down pass by Ryan McAnespie two minutes before the break.

Woods’ free had Monaghan six in front, although the 11th-minute goal by the Inniskeen man was the significant moment of the opening half. Woods climbed above league debutant Aaron Doherty to take possession when a Conor McManus effort dropped short.

He fired the ball past Patton and Donegal looked in need of smelling salts.

Two Patrick McBrearty frees were all they mustered until Murphy split the posts in the 32nd minute.

Patton had to reach up to prevent Gary Mohan’s pass from reaching its intended target of McManus early in the second half. The outcome, had Patton not intervened, was inevitable.

Doherty arched over a stylish point and Jason McGee’s mark had Donegal within three. They were closer still when Murphy pointed a free nine minutes from the end, while Rory Beggan had to save a shot from Donegal sub Ethan O’Donnell at close range.

With two in it, Monaghan steadied their ship, with Micheál Bannigan, Kieran Duffy and Fintan Kelly kicking late scores.

By the end, Donegal had Patton to thank that their deficit wasn’t greater.

The Letterkenny man got down superbly to save from Gary Mohan, who latched onto a dangerous ball across by Colin Walshe.

“I’m really pleased with our application and our purpose and our attitude, driving at Donegal. That was the plan we came here with,” McEnaney observed.

“The reality is, as Tyrone found out a couple of weeks ago, when you’re playing Donegal here the wind is really irrelevant to them, they’ve a running game that’s very hard to stop.

“They brought that to us very well in the second half. We missed a couple of opportunities for goals we’d liked to have taken. There should have been more daylight in it with 10 or 15 to go.

“You’re playing a team of serious quality. We’re not fools, we realise Donegal were missing quite some players today. It’s a very important two points.”

His opposite number, Declan Bonner, will have plenty of questions of his own but decided before the match that, in support of a GPA boycott of interviews, he would not conduct a post-match media briefing.

Scorers:

Monaghan: C McManus 0-4 (3f, 1m); A Woods 1-1 (1f); K Duffy 0-2; R Beggan (f), M Bannigan, F Kelly, D Ward, C McCarthy 0-1 each.

Donegal: P McBrearty 0-5 (4f); M Murphy (2f) 0-3; J McGee (m), A Doherty 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

DONEGAL – S Patton 8; C Ward 7, B McCole 7, S McMenamin 6; R McHugh 5, EB Gallagher 6, O McFadden-Ferry 6; D Ó Baoill 5, J McGee 7; A Doherty 7, P Mogan 6, C Thompson 5; P McBrearty 6, C O’Donnell 5, C McGuinness 5.

Subs: M Murphy 7 for Thompson (28), E O’Donnell 6 for McGuinness (h-t), E Doherty 6 for Ó Baoill (41), J Brennan 5 for McHugh (51), P Brennan 5 for McFadden-Ferry (68).

MONAGHAN – R Beggan 6; Kieran Duffy 8, C Boyle 6, R Wylie 7; R McAnespie 7, K Lavelle, D Ward 7; D Hughes 7, G Mohan 7; C McCarthy 6, M Bannigan 7, S Carey 7; A Woods 7, K Hughes 6, C McManus 7.

Subs: N Kearns 6 for D.Hughes (61), C Walshe 6 for Ward (61), F Kelly 6 for Lavelle (61, blood), K Lavelle for K Hughes (67), K O’Connell 5 for McAnespie (70), S Jones 5 for Woods (70+3).

Ref – S Hurson (Tyrone)