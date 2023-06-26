Farney boss Vinny Corey senses there’s ‘another level’ his men can now reach

Timing, as Monaghan seem intent on proving, is most things in football.

Two of their three wins and their only draw in this championship have been secured with Monaghan’s very last kick of the game. This zero-waste approach to performance has brought them back to Croke Park.

In Omagh, there were 75 minutes and 39 seconds of the six minutes of injury-time played when Ryan O’Toole knifed a shot past Niall Morgan, an unlikely winner from an unlikelier source.

In Celtic Park, the clock read 75:45 when Karl O’Connell took the matter in hand and kicked an equaliser against Derry.

On the last day of the league, they went to Castlebar needed a win where no-one else had won and an unlikely confluence of events elsewhere to stay up.

If doing just enough, they’d be black belts.

“We have been finishing most games strong,” noted Vinny Corey on Saturday after their latest result was hatched in the game’s death rattle against Kildare in Tullamore.

“There’s good banks of fitness there, the boys are conditioned really well, we have a really good team in place with the coaching team, David Drake over strength and conditioning and Ronan Doherty over nutrition, so they know they can go to the end of games.

“There’s a bit of mental resolve and we’re lucky that, on our bench, there’s some experienced heads to come off and help in those final moments of the second half.”

On Saturday, Monaghan laboured for long periods with Kildare’s all-in defensive alignment. Hence, they were forced into lengthy passages of lateral possession and spent too much time chasing backwards towards their own goal after being turned over for Corey’s liking.

It looked for all the world like the game was heading for extra-time until Karl O’Connell, all 35 years of him, won a vital break off Kildare’s kick-out and eventually, Conor McCarthy broke the line to snap off another impeccably-timed winner,

“You’ve boys like Karl O’Connell,” noted Corey (right) with detectable admiration, “that last ball, it happened right in front of us. It’s a draw game in the middle of the field and the Kildare man’s half a yard ahead of him, and he fires his whole body down on top of the ball to win it and secure.

“That’s a man of 35, 36 years of age who wanted to win. It epitomised the spirit that’s been in Monaghan players, and you’re hoping young players will see that and follow suit. It was moments like that there that just got us out today.”

If an All-Ireland quarter-final seems a natural fit as Monaghan’s ceiling, they didn’t seem to be thinking that way on Saturday.

“I feel there’s another level,” Corey insisted. “We’ve played well enough in patches in games, sometimes it’s been enough, sometimes it hasn’t been enough and first halves have killed us in games.

“Some of it’s understandable because when you’re used to a team playing so long together, certain players set the tone in games, and we’ve lost a lot of them over the last five years.”

For Kildare, disappointment wrestled with frustration for the night’s overriding feeling. Glenn Ryan expressed his belief that referee Jerome Henry had proven himself to be “out of his depth” but equally, after a tumultuous year, there was a suspicion, or at least an educated hope, that Kildare might be coming right at just the right time.

“There’s no doubt about it, this has been a disappointing year,” Ryan insisted. “Disappointing from the point of view that we haven’t been able to create a consistency of performance that reflects the abilities of the players.

“That’s would have made the year disappointing. You’re hoping maybe with a win or two in this towards the All-Ireland series, it would have given us that sense that we were right to believe that we were frustrated earlier in the league.

“And,” Ryan added, “I think our two performances have proven that these fellas are better footballers than what we seen in the winter.”