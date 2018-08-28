JIM GAVIN has many strings to his bow both professionally and as a player and manager but the Dublin boss probably never envisaged having a pub in the south inner city named in his honour.

JIM GAVIN has many strings to his bow both professionally and as a player and manager but the Dublin boss probably never envisaged having a pub in the south inner city named in his honour.

Fancy a pint in Jim Gavin's? Dublin boss has had a pub named after him in the capital

Peadar Brown's in Clanbrassil Street has had its front redecorated in the build-up to Sunday's All-Ireland final against Tyrone and the pub will continue to be called Jim Gavin's for the rest of the week, and maybe longer should Gavin (above) guide the Dubs to a famous four-in-a-row.

A good start is half the work in deciders

A GOOD start may not always be half the battle but it has proved helpful in All-Ireland SFC finals.

Despite leading Dublin last year, Mayo failed to seal the deal – losing by a point – but history shows that whoever leads at the interval is far more likely to win.

In the last 30 finals, only seven counties that trailed at the break went on to win with Dublin managing it in 2013 and 12 months ago, having been a point down to Mayo on both occasions.

The last substantial comeback was in 2002 when Armagh trailed Kerry by 0-11 to 0-7 at half-time but won the second half by 1-5 to 0-3 to become All-Ireland champions for the first time.

Read more here:

No manic Monday as Red Hand schools get day off

MANY of Tyrone's schools are taking no chances that the Red Hand will secure their fourth All-Ireland SFC crown and will not be opening their doors on Monday in the wake of the final, regardless of the result.

Their first final appearance in a decade offers a chance to dethrone the all-conquering Dubs in Croke Park and numerous primary and secondary school are taking some time off to celebrate their latest Sam Maguire Cup bid.

St Joseph's College, Coalisland and St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon are among the second-level schools hoping to soak up a shock All-Ireland success.

Message of the day

"I see no value in meeting with the officers of the board and am resigning my position as Mayo manager."

— Stephen Rochford resigns his post as Mayo manager. All-Ireland final week without Mayo in the headlines wouldn't be All-Ireland final week.

Number of the day

9 The amount of championship clashes between Dublin and Tyrone – all since 1984 – with the Dubs winning six, Tyrone prevailing twice and one draw (2005 All-Ireland quarter-final).

Online Editors