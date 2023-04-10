| 6.9°C Dublin

Fairytale of New York: Meet the men behind historic Bronx glory

New York's Shane Brosnan in action against Leitrim's Aidan Flynn during the Connacht SFC quarter-final at Gaelic Park in New York. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

New York's Shane Brosnan in action against Leitrim's Aidan Flynn during the Connacht SFC quarter-final at Gaelic Park in New York. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

A WIN 24 years in the making. Mike Brosnan, the hometown hero, wasn’t born when New York first entered the Connacht SFC in 1999 and promptly suffered a 12-point loss to Mayo in Castlebar.

Fitting then that it was a native of the Big Apple who converted the winning penalty for the landmark win at a time when New York can also claim residency in the GAA’s highest administrative office.

