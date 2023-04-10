Fairytale of New York: Meet the men behind historic Bronx glory

A WIN 24 years in the making. Mike Brosnan, the hometown hero, wasn’t born when New York first entered the Connacht SFC in 1999 and promptly suffered a 12-point loss to Mayo in Castlebar.

Fitting then that it was a native of the Big Apple who converted the winning penalty for the landmark win at a time when New York can also claim residency in the GAA’s highest administrative office.

There have been near-misses and heartbreaks aplenty and now, a genuine chance to make a Connacht final. Regardless, Saturday’s miracle in the Bronx will go down as the greatest day for Gaelic Football in New York. These are the men who made it happen:

1 Michael Cunningham

One of many heroes, having kept Keith Beirne at bay in normal time before saving two penalties in the shoot-out. A native of Castlewellan, Cunningham was solidly established as Down’s first-choice goalkeeper when he left for the States in 2017.

Previously a software engineer for Barclays, is the Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Zelta, a New York-based developer of consumer artificial intelligence.

2 JAMIE BOYLE

A native New Yorker. With grandparents from Donegal and Wexford, Boyle learned his football in Gaelic Park, where he started to play at U-8 with St Brendan’s. At one stage, Boyle was considered a decent NFL prospect, starting for University of Central Florida as their kicker in his senior year. He was centre-back on the New York junior team that lost last year’s All-Ireland JFC final to Kilkenny.

in Croke Park.

3 ALAN CAMPBELL

Played every minute for Tipp during Liam Kearns’ reign, bar a dead rubber league game against Down. Campbell’s inter-county career seemed to have ended in disappointment in 2021, when he tore his hamstring during Tipp’s Division 3 relegation play-off defeat to Longfordin Pearse Park. Started 22 championship games in a row for Tipp between May 2015 and the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final, having played a key role in their first Munster title in 85 years.

4 EOGHAN KERIN

One of three Galway men on the team, Kerin was a regular first choice corner-back for his native county between 2016 and 2019.An All-Star nominee in 2018, Kerin played with his home club, Annaghdown, in last year’s Galway SFC.

starting in their semi-final defeat to Salthill-Knocknacarra.

5 BILL MAHER

An amazing sporting CV. Maher was part of the Tipperary MFC who in 2011 won a first All-Ireland title for the county in 77 years. He was minor hurling captain in 2012. In 2015, he made his Tipp senior hurling debut and won both Munster SHC and Munster U-21FC medals. Part of the Tipp team that won a first Munster SFC title in 85 years in 2020.

, he can add a first championship victory for New York to the list.

6 ROBERT WHARTON

Made his Kerry senior debut in Cusack Park, Ennis in 2019 as a second-half substitute for Gavin Crowley on the day of Peter Keane’s first championship game as the Kingdom’s manager. Wharton, who relocated to America last year, won an All-Ireland minor medal in 2014 and just a few months later, claimed a Leinster senior school’s rugby title with Cistercian College Roscrea, beating Belvedere in the final.

7 SHANE BROSNAN

Shane is one of two brothers who started, and scored, against Leitrim. Son of Mike Brosnan, from Knocknagashel, who starred for the North Kerry club throughout the 1980s and played with St Kieran’s in their Kerry senior football success of 1988.

8 JOHNNY GLYNN

Captain and the most recognisable member of the victorious New York team, Glynn started the 2017 All-Ireland SHC final for Galway in their victory over Waterford. By then, he was already living in New York, settling in Yonkers in 2015 but came back on several occasions in ’17, a mere 4,900km commute. He first lined out for New York in 2016, when they came within a point of beating Roscommon.

in the Connacht Preliminary Round.

9 GAVIN O’BRIEN

Made nine senior appearances for Kerry, all in the league, between 2019 and ’20, scoring 0-4 in total. Six of those were starts, including a 0-14 to 1-10 victory over Galway in which he scored 0-2 at a time when he was considered a genuine championship prospect for Peter Keane. From Kerins O’Rahilly’s, O’Brien was a member of the Cork IT team that won a Trench Cup in 2020.

10 MARK ELLIS

The first Millstreet clubman to play for Cork’s senior hurlers. He lined out at midfield in 2014 when they won a Cork JFC A title against St Finbarr’s. Ellis lived in Wicklow until he was six, and spent a year in Clare, before his family settled in North Cork. Was Cork’s centre-back on their Munster SHC winning sides of 2014 and 2017.

11 ADRIAN VARLEY

Last played for Galway in 2020, the Cortoon Shamrocks clubman totalled 55 appearances after making his senior debut in 2013. Of his 23 championship games, 21 came off the bench. Varley was part of the 2013 All-Ireland U-21 winning Galway team, a key member of their attack that also contained Damien Comer, Ian Burke and Shane Walsh. One of the survivors from last year’s side that lost to Sligo by four points in Gaelic Park.

12 SHANE CARTHY

In his second coming as a New York footballer. Carthy grew up in New York, playing his football with Shannon Gaels and Dublin NYC. Having returned to Ireland to go to college, he joined St Vincent’s and was one of their best players in the 2014 All-Ireland club win. That prompted his elevation to Jim Gavin’s panel, where he stayed until 2017. Has two All-Ireland SFC medals.

13 MIKEY BROSNAN

The older of the Brosnan brothers who had already demonstrated a penchant for history-making before the victory over Leitrim. In 2020, Mikey started on the St Barnabas team that defeated Sligo by 4-19 to 4-15 in the New York senior football final and in doing so, became the first all-American born team to win the flagship county title.

24 PETER FOX

A late addition to the team in place of Patrick Boyle, Fox was one of the nine men who started last year’s defeat to Sligo and did so again against Leitrim. Originally from the Greencastle club in Tyrone, Fox kicked two vital points to fuel the atmosphere of possibility around Gaelic Park.

15 DANIEL O’SULLIVAN

Started at corner-back on the Kildare minor team that won the 2016 Leinster MFC but were subsequently hammered by a David Clifford-inspired Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final. He was also on the Maynooth team that made a Kildare SFC semi-final in 2021, losing to Naas. Played Sigerson Cup with Carlow IT.

SUBS: 20 CONNELL AHEARNE

A former Meath U-20 captain, Ahearne – who kicked 0-4 off the bench on Saturday night – won Keegan Cups with Ratoath in 2019 and 2020.

18 KILLIAN BUTLER

A native of London, the highlight of Butler’s inter-county career before last Saturday was the blistering goal he scored for London in the 2019 Connacht SFC loss to Galway in Ruislip.

17 MATTHEW QUEENAN

From Lahardane MacHales in Mayo, with whom he won a Mayo and Connacht JFC title in 2017, Queenan has been part of the New York panel since 2019.

22 JACK REILLY

A former Mayo minor and U-21 player, Reilly – from Charlestown – captained GMIT in the Sigerson Cup in 2018.

21 NIALL MADINE

Made his senior debut for Down in 2013, but having spent summers in New York in 2015 and ’16, a return was always on the cards. Madine captained New York in their Connacht SFC loss to Mayo in 2019.

25 TIERNAN MATHERS

Another native New Yorker and another member of that St Barnabas team, Mathers scored two goals in that 2020 New York senior final.

14 PATRICK BOYLE

New York’s longest serving player, who came on with three minutes left in extra-time. Another Down man.

MANAGER: JOHNNY McGEENEY

“Next year will be our year,” he proclaimed after last April’s four-point loss to Sligo. So it went. One of four Armagh managers in this year’s championship alongside Kieran McGeeney (no relation), Oisín McConnville and Tony McEntee. Just 37, the Cullaville native is the second youngest current inter-county manager after Roscommon’s Davy Burke.