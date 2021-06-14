Extra drama as Monaghan shooters get their timing right

Having the right man in the right place at the right time of a game is an art in Gaelic football right now.

And being able to measure it with such precision – trust as caretaker manager David McCague suggested afterwards – has kept Monaghan in Allianz Division 1 football for an eighth successive year.

Incredibly, it was with the last kick of both normal time and extra-time that they drove the daggers into Galway and each time their shooter of choice was lined up to deliver the needful.

Given the dramatic nature of their Ulster Championship exit after extra-time last year at the same venue, this will serve as some small consolation and will provide some real championship momentum for them now.

First Conor McManus, quiet by his standards up to that, peeled around to end a patient move – almost too patient as referee David Gough glanced at his watch – with a sweeping kick in the 75th minute of normal time to restore parity, 1-16 to Galway’s 2-13, and force extra-time.

Cometh the man.

It was a blow for Galway who may have felt they had won it when Matthew Tierney converted a ’45 with Shane Walsh off the field just beforehand.

But worse was to follow when, with three minutes of added time at the end of extra-time played, substitute Tomo Culhane overcooked a pass coming out of defence, allowing Jack McCarron to step up for the winner in almost similar circumstances, nervelessly guiding over his seventh point of the day.

Ironically, McCarron only came into the game after 11 minutes for the injured Andrew Woods but made some impact, landing three quick points from play in the second quarter. None had the glory though of his final strike. The value of an assured kicker, no matter how he might be equipped otherwise for the modern game, was underlined in that moment.

“He’s had a struggle with injury over the last 12 months,” acknowledged caretaker manager David McCague. “For him to get his reward for persistence, discipline, commitment and belief in himself and the process and the team that he’d have big days again. Today was a big day for Jack.”

In the Arthurs Stand, the 100 or so Monaghan supporters, among them suspended manager Seamus McEnaney, were ecstatic. It was a real privilege for them to be there to witness such drama. And why not?

Playing Division 1 football for an eighth successive year in 2022 – only Dublin and Kerry are now consistently in the top flight for longer – is a great achievement.

As much as Monaghan have run in new players in this campaign that potentially point to a bright future, it was their old hands who dug this one out with the most important interventions – McCarron, McManus and Darren Hughes, who scored their goal near the end of normal time though his 10-minute absence through a sin-binning just minutes after his half-time introduction was clumsy.

It was a tough pill for Galway to swallow, so much so that their manager Pádraic Joyce, unusually, declined to address the media afterwards. For it was a game they really should have put beyond doubt in normal time.

They scored two goals and should have added at least two more, most notably through substitute Johnny Heaney in the 45th minute when Seán Kelly and Liam Silke engineered a great opportunity for him. But he was off balance when he shot tamely from very close range and the chance was lost to build on a 2-9 to 0-11 lead at that point.

Tierney almost scored a goal from a free when Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan was off his line after a kick-out claimed by Niall Kearns but without a signal for a mark which he anticipated taking, Gough blew the midfielder for overcarrying and quick-thinking Tierney almost punished it in the 39th minute.

Beggan took his outfield contribution to a new level in this game with so many interventions and at one stage was so far upfield that he put in a challenge on his opposite number Connor Gleeson! For Monaghan’s second last point from Kieran Duffy, he was a contributor.

“There’s a full-forward in Rory itching to get out,” said McCague. “He gives supporters at club and county palpitations sometimes, but we have full trust in Rory’s ability as a footballer. We look on players as footballers rather than goalkeepers or defenders or forwards. Rory is evidence of that.”

Maybe Galway will regret most the chances spurned by Walsh and Rob Finnerty at a time near the end when they were five points clear.

Both were wide and Walsh had one of those days when the end product didn’t always justify the positions he got himself into. In all, he dropped four shots short. For all his brilliance this is too often a recurring theme in his game. He was shadowed by Dessie Ward throughout, Monaghan clearly trying to match pace with pace and for much of the game it worked.

“If you were going around the country to find a player to mark Shane Walsh, it’s very difficult to pinpoint one that could do the job. But again we trusted in Dessie’s ability and his levels of concentration which are very important for that job,” said McCague.

Ward, also black-carded for appearing to say something to Walsh after he dropped one of his shots short, was able to force Walsh the other way and contributed three points at the other end himself, including two late in the second half when Walsh had been replaced (he came on again for extra-time) that cut the deficit from five to three to set up the grandstand finish as the home side chased a goal.

They duly obliged when Kearns put in Hughes but really Hughes was allowed too much time to turn and pick his spot with three minutes of added time elapsed.

By then Paul Conroy was off the field and that was a big loss for Galway as he had been so influential around the middle.

Galway had led by 2-6 to 0-9 at the break, Paul Kelly striking first after being teed up by Tierney before Kieran Molloy put a pass over the top for Finnerty to finish.

For Monaghan, Ryan McAnespie gave Galway much to think about and one of his early shots drew a good save from Gleeson from which Beggan then converted a ’45. Stripping out extra-time, it was a fifth draw for them in their last six games.

Undoubtedly home venue for Monaghan had an influence. McManus and McCarron are a lifetime lining up those shots in Clones and when the time came they had their bearings.

Joyce had been critical of the way the venue issue fell, providing those counties who had only one regulation home game with home venue for a relegation play off/league semi-final if they came up against a county who had two home games. That it was Monaghan, who had Covid breached training rules, will make it all the more difficult for them.

Just as he had done in normal time, the impressive Tierney made a late intervention, this time with a mark from a Conroy delivery, but Galway never got fluency in extra-time as they return to Division 2 after four years.

Scorers – Monaghan: J McCarron 0-7 (2fs, 1 sl); C McManus 0-4 (2fs); D Hughes 1-1; D Ward 0-3; R McAnespie 0-2; R Beggan (f), K O’Connell, S Carey, K Duffy all 0-1 each. Galway: S Walsh 0-7 (6fs); R Finnerty 1-3 (0-1m); P Kelly 1-1; M Tierney 0-2 (1 ’45, 1m); K Molloy, E Brannigan, C Sweeney, J Duane all 0-1 each.

Galway – C Gleeson; S Kelly, S Mulkerrin, J Glynn; K Molloy, D McHugh, L Silke; P Conroy, M Tierney; E Brannigan, P Cooke, F Ó Laoi; R Finnerty, S Walsh, P Kelly. Subs: J Heaney for Brannigan (31), J Duane for Glynn (h-t), C Sweeney for Molloy (51), D Conneely for P Kelly (51), A Mulligan for Lavelle (51), G O’Donnell for Ó Laoi (63), M Ó Bairéad for Walsh (68), T Culhane for Finnerty (68), S Walsh for Culhane (e-t), R Finnerty for Heaney (e-t), K Molloy for Silke (83), ó Laoi for Cooke (88), T Culhane for Finnerty (88).

Monaghan – R Beggan; C Boyle, D Ward, R Wylie; K McMenamin, K Duffy, K O’Connell; N Kearns, K Lavelle; S O’Hanlon, C McCarthy, R McAnespie; A Woods, M Bannigan, C McManus. Subs: J McCarron for Woods (11), D Hughes for Bannigan (h-t), F Kelly for O’Connell (48), G Mohan for O’Hanlon (66), S Hanratty for Wylie (66), S Carey for McCarthy (e-t), B McBennett for Kearns (e-t), M Bannigan for McMenamin (e-t), K O’Connell for Boyle (83), C McCarthy for Mohan (85), Wylie for Duffy (89).

Ref – D Gough (Meath)