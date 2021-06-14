| 15.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Extra drama as Monaghan shooters get their timing right

Monaghan 1-21 Galway 2-17
(After extra-time)

Monaghan vice chairman Brendan Casey offers his hand of congratulations to the suspended Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney, who was at the game as a spectator Expand

Close

Monaghan vice chairman Brendan Casey offers his hand of congratulations to the suspended Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney, who was at the game as a spectator

Monaghan vice chairman Brendan Casey offers his hand of congratulations to the suspended Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney, who was at the game as a spectator

Monaghan vice chairman Brendan Casey offers his hand of congratulations to the suspended Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney, who was at the game as a spectator

Colm Keys Twitter Email

Having the right man in the right place at the right time of a game is an art in Gaelic football right now.

And being able to measure it with such precision – trust as caretaker manager David McCague suggested afterwards – has kept Monaghan in Allianz Division 1 football for an eighth successive year.

Incredibly, it was with the last kick of both normal time and extra-time that they drove the daggers into Galway and each time their shooter of choice was lined up to deliver the needful.

Most Watched

Privacy