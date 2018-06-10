Sport Gaelic Football

Sunday 10 June 2018

Explainer: Why Dublin didn't break any rules by using seven substitutes against Longford

Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton leaves the field injured
Sean McGoldrick

All-Ireland champions Dublin used seven substitutes against Longford – one more than is permitted under GAA rules. However, due to a loophole in the GAA controversial 'blood rule', they broke no rules.

When goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton was replaced in the 22nd minute by Evan Comerford, it was announced as a 'temporary' substitution. Temporary substitutions are allowed in order to allow players to be treated if they have a blood wound.

Though there was no visible sign of Cluxton actually bleeding, once the referee deemed it as a 'temporary' substitution Dublin were then able to bring on their full compliment of six replacements regardless of whether Cluxton re-appeared again.

While most blood substitutions are temporary, there is no stipulation in the rule which states that a player has to resume playing after a specific period so the substitution remains 'temporary' for the entire match.

A similar incident occurred in last year's qualifying match between Sligo and Antrim. Sligo used seven substitutes – but one of them was a temporary substitution, though like Cluxton, he never reappeared.

The official substitutes Dublin used were Darren Daly, Jack McCaffrey, Kevin McMcManamon, Colm Basquel. Cian O'Sullivan and Paul Flynn.

Online Editors

