Explainer: Why Dublin didn't break any rules by using seven substitutes against Longford

All-Ireland champions Dublin used seven substitutes against Longford – one more than is permitted under GAA rules. However, due to a loophole in the GAA controversial 'blood rule', they broke no rules.

