Explainer: who is Ray Walker, what did he test positive for and why did he receive a four-year ban?

Conor McKeon answers the key questions after Carlow footballer Ray Walker confirmed that he has accepted a four-year ban for an anti-doping violation.

Who is he?

Ray Walker is 35-year-old Carlow footballer, who rejoined Turlough O’Brien’s panel last November, having been away from the county squad since 2013.

His involvement with Carlow stretches back to Liam Hayes' time in charge and in 2008 he kicked three points in the drawn O’Byrne Cup final against Dublin in Parnell Park. He left the panel briefly when Luke Dempsey was manager in 2009. From the O’Hanrahans club, he started each of Carlow’s four League matches this year following his return before the competition was halted in March.

How did he fail a doping test?

On February 18, Walker was tested at a training session.

As per out-of-competition protocol, his sample was split into ‘A’ and ‘B’ specimen and sent for analysis.

At the end of March, he was contacted by Sport Ireland to inform him that he had had an adverse analytical finding in the ‘A’ Sample, which had been confirmed by the WADA accredited lab in Cologne. The result showed that he had tested positive for meldonium.

What is meldonium?

In medicine, it is used to treat ischaemia, a lack of blood flow to parts of the body, the most common of which is angina. It has been proven to increase blood flow which, in turn, enhances physical capability in athletes. WADA found "evidence of its use by athletes with the intention of enhancing performance" by virtue of carrying more oxygen to muscle tissue.

The decision to add meldonium to the banned list was approved on 16 September 2015, and it came into effect on 1 January 2016.

How is a substance deemed ‘performance enhancing?’

According to WADA’s website: 'For a substance or method to be added to the WADA list, it must be determined that it meets two of the following three criteria:'

1. It has the potential to enhance or enhances sport performance

2. It represents an actual or potential health risk to the athletes

3. It violates the spirit of sport

Banned substances are categorised into five sub-categories on the WADA list. Meldonium falls under S4, which covers hormone and metablolic modulators.

Why was Maria Sharapova banned for meldonium use in March, 2016?

Tennis star Sharapova was banned for two years for testing positive for meldonium at the Australian Open. The tribunal reported that the drug, when taken shortly before exercise, had "a positive effect on energy metabolism and stamina."

Sharapova told an independent tribunal that the original reason she started taking Mildronate, to give its brand name, a decade previous had been to prevent recurring viral illnesses from which she had been suffering.

Why did she only serve 15 months compared to the four-year ban facing Walker?

At the original tribunal, the International Tennis Federation had argued for a four-year ban. They questioned "how an elite player in the position of Ms Sharapova could ever have placed herself in the position of taking a Prohibited Substance."

But the Court of Arbitration for Sport panel subsequently found that Sharapova had acted reasonably in expecting her agent, IMG, to assist her in her anti-doping duties.

They added that although she "fell short" in her obligations, her fault was not "significant", as per the initial ruling.

Could Ray Walker appeal?

He has accepted a four-year ban and unlike Sharapova, who admitted to taking meldonium, he denies knowingly consuming any performance enhancing substance.

He said in a statement released through the GPA: "I cannot explain for sure how the substance came to be in my system but I was taking anti-inflammatories for a lower stomach issue around the time of the test."