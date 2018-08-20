Explainer: Tyrone's RTÉ boycott stems from 'complete lack of sensitivity' towards Mickey Harte's family

RTÉ today confirmed that Tyrone won't participate with any media activity around the All-Ireland final, the eighth consecutive year that the county has refused to speak to the national broadcaster.

Traditionally, RTÉ broadcast from the hotel of the winning team after the game and interview the manager and a selection of players. However, in a statement released today RTÉ confirmed that Tyrone won't be participating in any media coverage around the showpiece event.

Neither Mickey Harte or any of his players have conducted an interview with RTÉ since before the 2011 championship, with the boycott stemming from a sketch on the John Murray Show on RTÉ Radio, which referenced that Mickey Harte was associated with the Dalai Lama conference in Limerick before playing the song 'Pretty Little Girl from Omagh'.

This was soon after the tragic murder of Mickey Harte's daughter Michaela.

Tyrone issued a statement at the time, explaining their stance, which also made reference to RTÉ's treatment of commentator Brian Carthy:

"A number of weeks ago the Senior Football Manager in conjunction with several other GAA managers wrote a letter marked Private and Confidential to two senior people within the RTÉ organisation.

"In this letter Mickey Harte expressed his own and a number of other managers’ concern at the disproportionate absence of Brian Carthy from his role as a radio commentator. The contents of the letter made their way into the public domain and the managers’ concerned can categorically state that they were not the source of that leak.

"Due to the portrayal of the said letter, at least one other broadcaster within the organisation acted in a most insensitive manner in the choice of their programme dialogue in a morning radio show soon after. Inappropriate references to the fact that the Tyrone manager Mickey Harte was associated with the Dali Lama conference in Limerick and the choice of the song “Pretty Little Girl from Omagh” will give you an indication of the complete lack of sensitivity the presenter in question afforded the Harte family and Michaela’s husband John McAreavey, in what remains for them a very difficult time.

"We hope that this statement clarifies for the general public why Mickey Harte, his management team and the players have chosen not to co-operate with RTÉ at this time."

RTÉ subsequently issued an apology but seven years on, the dispute has yet to be resolved and Tyrone won't be participating in any media with the broadcaster around this year's All-Ireland final.

