Explainer: How the new-look All-Ireland SFC series shapes up ahead of Tuesday’s draw

Tuesday lunchtime is zero hour for the new-look All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Thirty-two teams will be involved when the draws for the group stages of the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups take place.

Here’s what you need to know:

SAM MAGUIRE CUP

In the Sam Maguire Cup draw, the 16 participating Counties will be drawn to four separate groups. Teams will be seeded based on championship and league performance and each group will feature four teams. Each group will consist of a first, second, third and fourth seeded team.

The provincial champions will each be a first seed, with the provincial runners-up being second seeds.

The third seeds will be the four highest placed teams from the 2023 Allianz Leagues (who have not qualified for their Provincial finals).

The fourth seeds will include Westmeath (as the 2022 Tailteann Cup Champions) and the next three highest placed teams from the conclusion of this year’s Allianz Leagues.

Teams who are due to meet in a Provincial Final (seeds 1 and 2) cannot be in the same group. However, teams who have already played each other earlier in this year’s championships can be drawn to the same groups.

It is worth noting that if though the Munster and Connacht champions and runners-up begin the round robin phase of the All-Ireland series a week before their counterparts in Leinster and Ulster this does not mean the Munster and Connacht winners and runners-up will be automatically grouped together. This depends entirely on the draw.

The final seedings will be determined after this weekend’s Leinster and Ulster semi-finals.

The confirmed seedings at the moment are: Kerry, Clare, Galway and Sligo will either be number one or number two seeds depending on the outcome of the Munster and Connacht finals on Sunday week.

The confirmed number three seeds are Mayo, Roscommon and Tyrone (based on finishing first, third and fifth respectively in Division 1).

Tailteann Cup winners Westmeath are the only other confirmed number four seed.

The other counties that will definitely play in the Sam Maguire Cup are Dublin, Monaghan, Derry and Armagh. Their seeding depends on how they finish in their respective provincial championships.

Four of these six teams: Donegal, Louth, Cork, Kildare, Offaly and Down will fill the remaining Sam Maguire slots. Their fate depends on results this weekend.

SAM MAGUIRE CUP SCHEDULE

Round 1 (first named team at home)

Saturday May 20/Sunday May 21

Seed 1 (Munster/Connacht Champions v Seed 3)

Seed 2 (Munster/Connacht Runners Up v Seed 4)

Saturday May 27/Sunday May 28

Seed 1 (Leinster/Ulster Champions v Seed 3)

Seed 2 (Leinster/Ulster runners-up v Seed 4)

Round 2 (first named team at home)

Saturday June 3/Sunday June 4

Seed 3 v Seed 2

Seed 4 v Seed 1

Round 3 (Neutral venues)

Saturday June 17/Sunday June 18

Seed 1 v Seed 2

Seed 3 v Seed 4

Full fixture details will be confirmed by the GAA on Friday May 5

TAILTEANN CUP

In the Tailteann Cup, the 16 participating counties will also be drawn to four separate groups.

Teams will be seeded based on their finishing positions in the Allianz Leagues and each group will feature four teams (each group consisting of a 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th seed).

New York will enter the Tailteann Cup at the preliminary quarter-final stage knocking out the worst third placed team after the group stages.

Teams who have already played each other earlier in this year’s championships can be drawn to the same groups.

Confirmed Teams and Seedings

Number 2 seeds: Wicklow, Antrim

Number 3 seeds: Wexford, Laois, Tipperary, Longford

Number 4 seeds: Leitrim, Carlow, Waterford, London.

The other confirmed counties participating are: Meath, Limerick, Fermanagh and Cavan. Two from Donegal, Louth, Cork, Kildare, Offaly or Down will join them.

TAILTEANN CUP SCHEDULE

Round 1 (first named team at home)

Saturday May 13/Sunday May 14

Seed 1 v Seed 3

Seed 2 v Seed 4

Round 2 (first named team at home)

Saturday May 20/Sunday May 21

Seed 3 v Seed 2

Seed 4 v Seed1

Round 3 (Neutral venues)

Saturday June 3/Sunday June 4

Seed 1 v Seed 2

Seed 3 v Seed 4

The draw takes at 1pm on Tuesday May 2 and will be broadcast live on GAA.ie (GAANOW) and available on the @OfficialGAA and @GAAGO social media channels.

The draws will be presented by Gráinne McElwaine and conducted by GAA President Larry McCarthy by former Dublin footballer Paddy Andrews for the Sam Maguire draw and former Laois footballer Ross Munnelly for the Tailteann Cup.