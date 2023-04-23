Explainer: Cork and Kildare face anxious Sam Maguire wait as clearer football championship picture emerges

Kildare and Cork's Sam Maguire Cup fate remains in the balance this week as the championship picture becomes clearer.

Wins for Offaly over Meath and Down over Donegal keep alive the prospect that there will be more than one Division 3/4 team in a provincial final next month.

Sligo have already qualified to play Galway in the Connacht final, a game that will be played in MacHale Park on Sunday, May 7. Down play Armagh in an Ulster semi-final and Offaly play Louth in a Leinster semi-final next weekend and if either were to win that it would knock Kildare, as the next lowest Division 2 team, out of the Sam Maguire Cup round robin, unless Kildare were to shock Dublin in their Leinster semi-final. Their fate is still, technically in their own hands but Cork's isn't after their loss two weeks ago to Clare.

If both Down and Offaly were to advance, Kildare, provided they lose to Dublin, and Cork would join fellow 2024 Division 2 teams Meath, Cavan and Fermanagh in the Tailteann Cup draw. Westmeath's 2022 Tailteann Cup win guarantees them Sam Maguire status, despite defeat to Louth in a Leinster semi-final in Navan. Guaranteed First/Second Seeds: Kerry, Clare, Sligo, Galway Guaranteed Rest: Roscommon, Derry, Monaghan, Mayo, Donegal, Armagh, Dublin, Louth, Westmeath Donegal

To be decided: Cork, Kildare, Down, Offaly

Tailteann Cup

Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow, Longford, Meath, Carlow, Cavan, Fermanagh, Leitrim, New York (preliminary quarter-finals), London, Waterford, Antrim, two from Cork, Kildare, Down, Offaly.