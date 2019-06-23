With the four provincial football crowns gone to Roscommon, Kerry, Donegal and Dublin, the Super 8s are beginning to take shape as half of the teams are confirmed for the round-robin competition.

Explainer: All the permutations after the provincial champions book their places in the Super 8s

The four provincial finalists will have home advantage on the first week of the Super 8s as Dr Hyde Park, Ballybofey, Killarney and Croke Park welcome the winners of the round four qualifier matches on the weekend of the 13-14 of July.

The second weekend will see all the provincial finalists face off against each other, as Roscommon take on Dublin and Donegal do battle with the Kingdom in Croke Park on the 21-22 of July.

Joining those four will be the round four winners of the qualifiers between the provincial runner-ups and the round three qualifier winners.

The price for losing the Munster and Ulster finals is a Super 8s group with Dublin, should Cavan and Cork get past their round four opponents.

Elsewhere Galway and Meath will take no solace in being in being dealt a Super 8s group with Kerry and Donegal after both Kevin Walsh and Andy McEntee's men had dire provincial final showings.

The qualifier draw for round three of the qualifiers takes place on Monday morning with Mayo, Armagh, Tyrone, Westmeath, Offaly, Clare, Laois and Kildare all still in contention.

2019 All-Ireland Senior Football Super 8s

Group 1

Kerry – Munster champions

Donegal – Ulster champions

Galway/Qualifier winner

Meath/Qualifier winner

Group 2

Dublin – Leinster champions

Roscommon – Connacht champions

Cork/Qualifier winner

Cavan/Qualifier winner

