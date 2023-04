Explainer: A new-look football championship is about to start – but how will it play out?

The most open renewal for more than a decade may yet be reclaimed by the most dominant team

David Clifford and Michael Fitzsimons battle during Kerry and Dublin's All-Ireland semi-final clash last year. This season there are six real contenders for the championship, and Dublin could yet resurge. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Colm Keys Sat 8 Apr 2023 at 03:30