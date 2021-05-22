Experienced heads see Mayo home against battling Westmeath at Mullingar

Fionn McDonagh of Mayo, 10, tries to keep the ball in play during the Allianz Football League Division 2 North Round 2 match against Westmeath at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar, Westmeath. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Experience saved Mayo in Cusack Park Mullingar as they staved off a battling home team to win this Allianz Football League Division Two North tie.

Westmeath hit Mayo hard with first half goals from Luke Loughlin and a John Heslin penalty. But they could not sustain the effort in the second half as Mayo’s household names drove their team forward.

Cillian O’Connor converted seven frees in all, Paddy Durcan was magnificent all through at half-back for the Connacht champions and men like Colm Boyle and Kevin McLoughlin came in as subsitutes to make their contributions to a hard-fought win.

It isn’t often that Mayo don’t score a goal in a match, but here Kevin Maguire and Boidu Sayeh were superb in the Westmeath full-back line. Indeed it isn’t often that Cillian O’Connor is limited to one point from play in a match, but that’s all Maguire allowed Mayo’s attack leader here.

Westmeath will look to the period straight after half-time as the minutes where the match got away from them. Leading by a point at the break, they could only score twice in the first 20 minutes of the second half. In that time they also let a goal chance and let two good opportunities for points slip away, while Mayo just kept the scoreboard ticking along.

By the time the home team got the scoreboard moving near the end of the second half, Mayo had the scent of victory and would not let the win slip away.

“We had to graft for the win in the second half, and we did,” said Mayo manager James Horan, “We were able to bring lads in off the bench and that helped too.”

Horan also revealed that Aidan O’Shea has trained with the team of late and will be back training in Castlebar on Tuesday as he works towards a return to action.

Scorers:

Westmeath: J. Heslin 1-6, goal from pen and 4f’s L. Loughlin 1-2, 2 45’s, R. O’Toole 0-1 mark G. Egan 0-1 K. Martin 0-1 R. Connellan 0-1.

Mayo: C. O’Connor 0-8, 7f’s P. Durcan 0-3 M. Ruane and C. Loftus 0-2 T. Conroy 0-1, E. McLoughlin 0-1 J. Flynn 0-1, B. Walsh 0-1, K. McLoughlin 0-1, R. O’Donoughue 0-1 mark.

TEAMS -

WESTMEATH - J. Daly; S. McCartan, K. Maguire, B. Sayeh; J. Dolan, R. Wallace, J. Gonoud; S. Duncan, R. Connellan; D. Lynch, D. Corroon, G. Egan; R. O’Toole, J. Heslin; L. Loughlin. Subs- F. Ayorinde for Corroon 40mins, B. Kelly for Duncan and C. Slevin for Lynch both 45 mins , K. Martin for McCartan 66mins T. McDaniel for Egan 68mins

MAYO - R. Hennelly; B. Doyle, O. Mullin, L. Keegan; M. Plunkett, P. Durcan, E. McLoughlin; M. Ruane, D. O’Connor; F. McDonagh, C. Loftus, J. Flynn; T. Conroy, C. O’Connor, R. O’Donoghue. Subs - C. Boyle for Doyle, B. Walsh for McDonagh and K. McLoughlin for Flynn, all half-time. J. Carr for Loftus 40mins R. Brickenden for E. McLoughlin 42mins A. Orme for Conroy 55minsJ. Kearney for D O’Connor 60mins

Referee: N. Mooney (Cavan)