Experienced Darren Hughes gives high praise for the ‘quality’ of key Monaghan man Jack McCarron

On what was a forgettable day in Clones last Saturday, Jack McCarron shone through the gloom. With an array of neat turns, dummy hops and arching handsome points, the Currin clubman is as silky as they come. Against Down, he continued his brilliant form, helping himself to seven points.

And if he was Monaghan’s main man in attack, he also had plenty of help. Conor McManus and newcomer Gary Mohan had their moments. Between them, the Monaghan full-forward line slotted 0-17 for their cause (including five frees and three marks).

“He is a quality footballer,” Monaghan veteran Darren Hughes said of McCarron. “We see him every week in training, and if he can give half of that on a pitch on a Sunday, it is great.

“He is just a quality footballer, and when you have Mansy (McManus) and Gary (Mohan) in beside them, they are dangerous and it is up to us to do the business out the field to feed them.

“They are all able to win their own ball, but it is a team game too and they are always making space for each other.

“We racked up 23 points, but I suppose we will not get that the next day out, but here, it is nice to get it. Our backs were against the wall there at the start of the second half and we showed we could push on.”

The Farney had 11 different scorers on the day, with Hughes hopeful they can get their hands on another Ulster title.

“The biggest driver for me is most of the boys in the dressing-room don’t have any now, so we want to do it for them. There are quality footballers there and it would be a big thing for them.”

Monaghan move on to face Rory Gallagher’s Derry in the Ulster semi-final after their handsome win over Tyrone and Hughes believes Monaghan are riding a wave of their own after their brilliant win against Dublin on the last day of the league to stave off relegation.

“We gained a lot of confidence from staying up. We played well against Dublin and they had gotten it back to a draw after 71 minutes and if we had got relegated, it would have been hard to go back to training the following week because, overall, you would not have had a great league campaign results-wise, so it was a big win for us.

“It was a serious launchpad to go back in the following week and set up the championship training.”