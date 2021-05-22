Experience pays as Mayo sneak home against battling Westmeath

A decade’s worth of serious football experience came to the fore in Cusack Park, Mullingar yesterday as Mayo just edged clear of a battling Westmeath challenge in their Allianz League Division 2 North tie.

Paddy Durcan, Cillian O’Connor and sub Kevin McLoughlin were all key figures in a second-half surge that saw Mayo recover from conceding two first-half goals. It was a bitter loss for Westmeath, who were beaten by just a point in their first game. Again here, they were close to a famous win.

Their full-back Kevin Maguire was superb, doing as well any any defender could be expected to on O’Connor. They had a great duel, Maguire holding O’Connor to just one point from play — even if the latter was still able to bring colleagues into the game, and kick vital frees, when the chips were down.

Westmeath just hadn’t got the strength in depth.

They will look to the third quarter of the game, when they only scored two points, and squandered three good scoring chances, as the period when the contest got away from them. The home team could not have asked for a better start than Luke Loughlin’s goal in the second minute.

Employing the massed defence that almost brought them the win in Navan last Sunday, Westmeath forced a turnover and Ronan O’Toole carried the ball forward before taking a speculative shot for a point.

The ball hit the post and Loughlin had done what a good corner-forward should do. He had followed the ball in and so could smack the rebound to the net. But Westmeath could not build on that fine opening and Mayo gradually hauled themselves into the match with a series of points.

Matthew Ruane and Conor Loftus each scored twice as Westmeath found it difficult to break out of their defensive shell with enough speed and numbers to force scores.

Yet they got it spectacularly right in the 22nd minute when four Westmeath players combined to put centre-back Ronan Wallace through on goal. Before he could shoot, Diarmuid O’Connor hauled him down to get a black card and John Heslin extracted full punishment by tucking the penalty away.

Despite having the man extra, the home side could still do no better than a point lead at half-time as Mayo’s better range of scorers saw them hang in there.

Still, James Horan would have had plenty to say to his Mayo charges during the break about the manner in which Westmeath, when they did commit men forward, were able to roam through the centre of the Western back-line.

Horan did more than talk — with Colm Boyle, Bryan Walsh and Kevin McLoughlin all coming on at half-time as he looked for more.

By the second-half water break they were ahead. Two more Cillian O’Connor frees and a nice point from Tommy Conroy had done the job as Westmeath began to run out of steam and ideas. When Mayo needed someone to steady them Durcan stepped up to the plate.

A couple of well-timed challenges in his position of centre-back won vital balls back for Mayo and then the Castlebar man surged forward to kick his second point of the game.

As time ebbed away, Westmeath’s defensive effort began to tire and they conceded further placed balls that O’Connor ruthlessly punished.

There was one chance for Westmeath to turn it around, when sub Brandon Kelly got onto a lovely pass from Heslin. However, Rob Hennelly was out of the Mayo goal in a flash to smother Kelly’s shot.

Mayo used all that experience to play out the last 10 minutes, keeping their hosts at arms length and never offering up the second goal chance that Westmeath needed to save the day.

O’Connor got his only point of the day from play to seal the deal after good work from guess who, Durcan and McLoughlin, as Mayo’s top players came to the fore.

Scorers —

Westmeath – J Heslin 1-6 (1-0 pen, 4f), L Loughlin 1-2 (2 ‘45), R O’Toole (m), G Egan, K Martin, R Connellan 0-1 each.

Mayo – C O’Connor 0-8 (7f), P Durcan 0-3, M Ruane, C Loftus 0-2 each, T Conroy, E McLoughlin, J Flynn, B Walsh, K McLoughlin, R O’Donoughue 0-1 each.

TEAMS:

Westmeath: J Daly; S McCartan, K Maguire, B Sayeh; J Dolan, R Wallace, J Gonoud; S Duncan, R Connellan; D Lynch, D Corroon, G Egan; R O’Toole, J Heslin; L Loughlin. Subs: F Ayorinde for Corroon (40 mins), B Kelly for Duncan and C Slevin for Lynch (45), K Martin for McCartan (66), T McDaniel for Egan (68).

Mayo: R Hennelly; B Doyle, O Mullin, L Keegan; M Plunkett, P Durcan, E McLoughlin; M Ruane, D O’Connor; F McDonagh, C Loftus, J Flynn; T Conroy, C O’Connor, R O’Donoghue. Subs: C Boyle for Doyle, B Walsh for McDonagh and K McLoughlin for Flynn (h-t), J Carr for Loftus (40), R Brickenden for E McLoughlin (42), A Orme for Conroy (55), J. Kearney for D O’Connor (60).

Ref: N Mooney (Cavan).