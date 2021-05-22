| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Experience pays as Mayo sneak home against battling Westmeath

John Brennan

Mayo 0-21 Westmeath 2-12

Ger Egan of Westmeath in action against Diarmuid O'Connor of Mayo. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ger Egan of Westmeath in action against Diarmuid O'Connor of Mayo. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ger Egan of Westmeath in action against Diarmuid O'Connor of Mayo. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ger Egan of Westmeath in action against Diarmuid O'Connor of Mayo. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A decade’s worth of serious football experience came to the fore in Cusack Park, Mullingar yesterday as Mayo just edged clear of a battling Westmeath challenge in their Allianz League Division 2 North tie.

Paddy Durcan, Cillian O’Connor and sub Kevin McLoughlin were all key figures in a second-half surge that saw Mayo recover from conceding two first-half goals. It was a bitter loss for Westmeath, who were beaten by just a point in their first game. Again here, they were close to a famous win.

Related topics

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy