Exotic haircuts, luminous boots and a maverick streak - the Graham Geragthy story

In this series, our writers have selected their favourite sporting maverick, those who didn’t always prevail but always added colour to the games we love

Graham Geragthy won two All-Ireland titles in a colourful career with Meath. Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE. Expand

Donnchadh Boyle

When it came to sport, ours was an ecumenical house.

Growing up in the 1990s, much live action was still free-to-air. So we’d roll happily from the Five Nations in the spring into Wimbledon and the Tour de France in the summer.

All our viewing was punctuated by regular helpings of ‘Match of the Day’ and ‘The Sunday Game’.