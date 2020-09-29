| 12.4°C Dublin

Exit threat of Celbridge players stokes Kildare crisis

County panellists unsure of Lilywhites return after semi-final officiating leaves ‘sour taste’

Paddy Brophy of Kildare

Paddy Brophy of Kildare

SPORTSFILE

Paddy Brophy of Kildare

Colm Keys Twitter Email

A number of Celbridge players are understood to be weighing up their involvement with Kildare this year in the wake of their two-point senior football semi-final defeat to Moorefield over the weekend.

Reports circulated around the county in recent days that the players – Mick O’Grady, Kevin Flynn, Paddy Brophy and Fergal Conway – would not be making themselves available over the officiating of the game.

O’Grady is expected back this week but Conor Brophy, a member of the Celbridge management, has confirmed the others have sought more time to reflect on the impact of the defeat.

