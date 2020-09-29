Exit threat of Celbridge players stokes Kildare crisis

A number of Celbridge players are understood to be weighing up their involvement with Kildare this year in the wake of their two-point senior football semi-final defeat to Moorefield over the weekend.

Reports circulated around the county in recent days that the players – Mick O’Grady, Kevin Flynn, Paddy Brophy and Fergal Conway – would not be making themselves available over the officiating of the game.

O’Grady is expected back this week but Conor Brophy, a member of the Celbridge management, has confirmed the others have sought more time to reflect on the impact of the defeat.

A Celbridge review of the game found the free count against them was 32-13. “They are all a bit disillusioned with the officiating the last day which left a bit of a bad taste. At the moment the lads feel they need a bit more time to get their heads around what happened,” said Conor Brophy. “The stats speak for themselves. We don’t want it to seem like sour grapes but when you watch the game back we feel the evidence is there,” said Brophy, an older brother of county player Paddy. Brophy said it would take a lot for him to speak out, particularly as he and Celbridge have lost so many times to Moorefield in recent years. “We would always look within and at our own performance,” he said. “Moorefield are such a great team that you would always know you are going to have a tight game against them and that’s exactly how it was. “In prior years we have lost to Moorefield so often and we’d take our hats off to them. They’ve been excellent, but we felt the officiating the last day had a big impact as far as we are concerned. We have looked back at that video and can’t understand some of the decisions.” Brophy said the reluctance of three of his fellow clubmen to return to Jack O’Connor’s Kildare panel, with the resumption of the inter-county season just around the corner, illustrated how deep the disillusionment is. He stressed that the Celbridge club or the management had not sought to influence the players’ current position and will respect whatever they choose to do.