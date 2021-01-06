Ex-Laois footballer Paul Lawlor joins Mike Quirke's backroom team

Former Laois footballer Paul Lawlor has been confirmed as a new addition to Mike Quirke’s management team in the O'Moore County.

Lawlor, who played for Laois from 2003 to 2010, replaces Eoin Kearns as a selector.

The latter is moving on to take charge of O'Dempsey's, but Lawlor will have a double-jobbing brief this year: he is still playing for Emo and will be hoping to inspire them to a first county title since 1972 whenever the delayed 2020 Laois SFC is given the green light to resume.

As player-manager Lawlor guided Emo to the 2017 Laois IFC title, but he focussed fully on playing last year and had a pivotal role as they toppled holders Portlaoise at the quarter-final stage before the championship was halted.

"We're delighted to have Paul on board. He replaces Eoin Kearns who was a great help last year and I would like to wish Eoin the best of luck in his new role with O'Dempsey's," Quirke told the Leinster Express.

"Paul will bring his own experience, knowledge and passion from playing with the county and we're all really looking forward to getting stuck back into it as soon as we're allowed to get back on the field together."

