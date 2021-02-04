Ex-Dublin star Paddy Christie confirmed as Tipperary U-20 football manager

Former Dublin star Paddy Christie has been ratified as Tipperary’s new U-20 football manager.

The 2002 All Star full-back was already part of David Power’s Tipp senior management team that masterminded a first Munster SFC title in 85 years when the Premier stunned Cork last November.

Christie, who replaces Tom McGlinchey in the U-20 hotseat, will be joined by the remaining members of the senior management, while further backroom additions may be made in the coming weeks.

One other appointment was confirmed at a meeting of Tipperary’s GAA Management Committee last night, with former senior star James Woodlock confirmed as incoming minor hurling manager for a three-year term with a review at the end of year two. The Drom & Inch clubman takes over from club colleague Paul Collins, who stepped down at the end of the 2020 campaign.

Woodlock has been actively involved in underage coaching and player development since his inter-county retirement in 2015. He has played an active role with various Tipperary development squads including the U-16s for the past two years.

He will be joined on the management team by former Tipperary teammate Conor O’Brien, along with Damian Ryan, Brendan Ferris and Cormac McGrath. Other additions to the management team will be made once current lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The full list of Tipperary team managements for 2021 is as follows:

Senior Hurling

Liam Sheedy Manager

Darragh Egan

Tommy Dunne

Eoin Kelly

Eamon O’Shea

Senior Football

David Power Manager

Charlie McGeever

Paddy Christie

Joe Hayes (Toomevara)

Tommy Toomey

Declan Browne

Under 20 Hurling

John Devane Manager

Richie Ruth

Dan Hackett

Ken Dunne

Jason Forristal S & C

Under 20 Football

Paddy Christie Manager

Senior Football Selectors

Minor Hurling

James Woodlock Manager

Conor O’Brien

Brendan Ferris

Damien Ryan

Cormac McGrath

Minor Football

Johnny Nevin Manager

Peter Creedon Coach

Christopher Ryan

Adrian Cooke

Online Editors