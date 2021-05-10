Ewing retires from Sligo still regretting the free he gave away 11 years ago

NEIL EWING has announced his retirement from inter-county football with a poignant admission of lasting regret for the free he conceded near the end of the 2010 Connacht SFC final.

The Drumcliffe/Rosses Point clubman, then in the early stages of his senior career, came off the bench that day but ended up fouling Roscommon sub John Dunning, after which Donie Shine slotted the match-winning touchline free.

Sligo had already ambushed Mayo and Galway en route to the Castlebar decider, only to fall at the final fence. They had won a Connacht title in 2007 – the year before Ewing graduated into the senior set-up.

And in his retirement statement, released today, he spoke of the one that got away.

Ewing announced his decision in a tweet that read: “Grateful to have had the opportunity to fulfil a childhood dream. Time for the terrace.”

His ex-teammate and former All Star, Eamonn O’Hara, responded to the news by tweeting: “Seldom to not have words, so won’t try and describe the intense drive and relentless passion this lad showed and had for his county @sligogaa and his club@DrumcliffeRPGAA.”

Here is Ewing’s full retirement statement:

“Dodged injury for a long time but luck couldn’t last forever. At the minute the body is not willing to do what the head is telling it.

“It was a childhood dream to pull on the Sligo jersey. An honour to have enjoyed the opportunity to do so.

“From 2008 it has been a privilege beyond words to get to play alongside some who were heroes growing up, some who will be future stars and some whose monumental, unseen commitment to train/travel/prepare didn’t get them a regular run in a 1-15 jersey.

“Hugely disappointing to not have a Connacht championship medal. Will forever regret a free I gave away in 2010. Did everything I could, in my limited capabilities, to make up for that moment.

“In the absence of achieving ambitions I have to take solace in the great experiences shared, friends made and support received along the way.

“Sligo can compete. With the right structures in place at every stepping stone. Looking forward to watching the current group do everything in their power to make sure that happens and the kids, players, supporters and older people across our great county get to enjoy plenty of great days out together.

“Thanks to Siobhan for the career, travel and social sacrifices she has made to facilitate chasing my dream. Thanks to my mum for being the best possible example of self-sacrifice for the good of others. Thanks to all the Gaels at Rathcormac NS, Summerhill College and NUIG for fostering a love of the game.

“Particular thanks to the great people, past and present, at Drumcliffe/Rosses Point.

“Peace be the journey!”