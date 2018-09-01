Ewan MacKenna: There's a long line of uncomfortable truths following Mickey Harte that cannot be shaken off

On his way out of Knock Airport, before boarding his flight, Pope Francis was handed a Mayo jersey to sign as if a celebrity, and our national broadcaster used it to add to their reverential coverage of his visit. What was largely wiped from the theme were the acts of the organisation he heads for, while crimes can be conducted by individuals, cover-ups have to be institutional or little would get covered up.

The saying goes that if you could reason with religious people, then there would be no religious people, and at times even in Ireland we need reminding of that. After all that so many have been put through, the whole charade was as if chunks of society went back in time or, more likely, reality returned after many under pressure had hidden their true views of the church rather than change those views.

To be fair to Mickey Harte, he's never tucked away his support, but we're not sure if that's better or worse. In fact this is an area that makes him one of the few in Irish sport we cannot get our heads around. Faith starts as a personal thing, but when you speak from a public platform that changes.

This is a tough one to write, to the point that the reflex reaction is to tip-toe and to tread softly, if to tread at all. That's because the Tyrone manager has in his life gone through what most can never and hopefully will never have to come to terms with. Just this weekend Harte revealed that he had quietly been battling cancer for over two years before thankfully getting the all-clear before Christmas.

Harte's ability to carry on so strongly and successfully is remarkable but it's not the only reason he is probably the most interesting person in GAA today, for consider the range and contrast of emotions he's brought out in others over the years.

Joy... Pride... Humility... Upset... Anger... Devastation... Inspiration... Infuriation...

That's a powerful cocktail, however plenty veer away from some of the more troublesome feelings. If it's because of his victories, then such an attitude on our part is to devalue them; and if it's because of his losses, then such an attitude on our part is to disrespect them. Crucially though, to turn the other cheek isn't right, for interesting shouldn't result in justification of what's wrong.

The first real insight into this uncomfortable side of Harte goes back six years. It was then he, among others, appeared at a rally for fallen billionaire Seán Quinn at a time when thousands, who never made business mistakes, got no support and were shown the emigration door. It was a microcosm of an elitist society where who you know came above what you know.

But the worst peek into this troublesome element of Harte was five years back and, whatever about forgiveness, it can never be forgotten. Some will say that's dregding up the past, but certain matters don't have a sell-by date. It's nearing a year since this column talked about Donál Óg Cusack and particularly David Walsh and their support for Tom Humphries across his trial, thus to not apply the same basic morals to Harte would be to dabble in hypocrisy.

The headline in the Belfast Telegraph from that March 3, 2013 read: Woman's fury as sex attacker given reference by GAA boss Harte is jailed for two-and-a-half years.

She had been raped and had her half-naked body flung from a moving van as if garbage by Ronan McCusker who admitted his guilt in a Derry court but Harte wrote a character reference. Her children even name-checked the Tyrone boss in their statement adding: "We are disappointed by Mickey Harte's involvement and we would like to be left alone now to nurse mummy back to good health, physically and mentally."

Can you think of any possible explanation that would justify a character reference for a rapist? Who else in our sport would walk from that without, at least, being challenged? Are we to forget this in a week when so many will delve into the many fascinating but only positive facets of the coach's character ahead of the game? Are we to ignore it based on his managerial ability or passing of time?

There's a long line of uncomfortable truths following Harte that cannot and should not be shaken off. Take early this summer as, after a 2018 when we want to remember him for leading his team out of the scramble for second place and into Sunday, it feels wrong to simply bypass his use of this sporting sphere for other means. That's because he used GAA as a vehicle to fervently promote his views in the abortion referendum. That he lost doesn't change how he went about trying to win.

Remember David Gough and his armband for marriage equality. Remember the uproar over the Confederate flag flying. It appears some are more equal than others as so little was made of him arguably going outside the rules of the GAA depending on interpretation.

Rule 1.11 of the Official Guide states: "The Association shall be non-party political. Party political questions shall not be discussed at its meetings, and no Committee, Club, Council or representative thereof shall take part, as such, in any party political movement. A penalty of up to twenty four weeks suspension may be imposed for infringement."

But that transcended party politics to an area of women's choice and women's health, both mental and physical. First Cootehill in Cavan angrily reacted to Harte filming at their grounds without permission on his abortion referendum position where, amongst other comments, he noted quite questionably at best that "the alternative kills babies and wounds the mothers". Then, he and a group of less high-profile sportspeople showed up in Ballyfermot to give local children a coaching session which was used as a photo opportunity to promote their campaign.

Indeed it reminded of the saying that you shouldn't let your sense of morals get in the way of doing what's right.

So bad was it that the stench has wafted across recent months to the point it fills the nostrils.

For many, this was an abuse of his position within the GAA, so don't hold back because of who he is, when who he is means the reaction ought to stronger still. Granted, by now we'd be clueless to expect different as, in the past, his views around same-sex marriage and contraception would chalk him down as a fairly hard-line christian. That is his freedom of belief and it is totally acceptable so long as it sticks to facts and it is promoted within the rules. As a GAA member he can believe what he wants, and if he wants to promote that as an ex-teacher, or ordinary man, or join a political or religious or moral movement, that's his choice.

But he doesn't do that.

Instead he uses his profile in a sporting association of vast diversity to peddle one-sided wares. Furthermore in doing so he tramples over the wants and wishes of others. Back then, the GAA either couldn't or simply didn't do anything, but it's long been time that more stood up to him out of respect, and told him to cut the sanctimonious nonsense.

Will they though? Not likely.

It would be interesting to see what he'd say, as so often you want to root for him, but so often he makes that so damn hard. To the point that a signing of a Tyrone jersey last Sunday would have been every bit as uncomfortable but far more fitting.

Online Editors