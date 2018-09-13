Carlow footballer Paul Broderick has said the distribution of player development funding from Croke Park would "make your blood boil".

'Ewan MacKenna makes a very strong argument' - Carlow All Star nominee says funding issue makes 'his blood boil'

The debate about Dublin receiving the lion's share of the pot has been a contentious issue since Jim Gavin's men completed the four-in-a-row with victory over Tyrone earlier this month.

Ewan MacKenna has penned numerous columns on the subject on Independent.ie, and Broderick admits he makes pertinent points.

"I've read Ewan MacKenna, in particular. He puts the point across and he makes a very strong argument," All Star nominee Broderick told the Irish Daily Star.

"I'd always read the counter-arguments but a lot of them don't hold as much water as his. They don't hold nearly as much water.

"It would boil your blood, but that's just for a short time.

"Monaghan have a similar population to us, but they don't field a hurling team at the level that we do - and that definitely has an effect."

In his latest column on the issue entitled, Ewan MacKenna: Gaelic football is dying - and if the Dublin problem isn't tackled, it will soon be in the ground, MacKenna argued that there were asterisks alongside Dublin's recent All Ireland wins.

This drew a response from former Dublin stars Alan Brogan and Ciaran Whelan who wrote passionately in the Herald about Dublin's hard work ethic and natural talent in the group.

Online Editors