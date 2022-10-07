'Everybody knows everybody so it’s going to be surreal' - two teams, one parish and a county final battle

The excitement in and around Portarlington has built to a crescendo. On Friday night the Railway Bar on Station Road hosted an Up for the Match-style evening, celebrating and previewing a Laois county final with a difference; one that sees two clubs from the same parish face off.

Portarlington and O’Dempseys hail from the Portarlington parish that, almost as soon as the finalists were confirmed a fortnight ago, was bedecked in colour. This week of all weeks, everyone has a dog in the fight.

Taking a broad brush stroke, the geopolitics of the parish can be explained as such. O’Dempseys pull from in and around Killenard, while Portarlington’s stronghold is the town itself. There are a few notable exceptions, not least former Laois forward Leo Turley, who used to drive past Portarlington’s pitch to play with O’Dempseys.

But one way or another, the town and parish will be in a state of flux until Sunday evening.

Perhaps no one is better placed to appreciate the finer points of the significance of the match than Portarlington manager Martin Murphy.

Murphy is acutely aware of the interwoven nature of this final. He hails from the Gracefield club, over the River Barrow in Co Offaly but also of the Portarlington parish. His Port’ team are chasing a first three-in-a-row of county titles in their history, while O’Dempseys haven’t won a Laois title since 1963. That final is well remembered by the O’Dempseys side of the parish. They beat Portarlington that day, a result that has gotten a few airings this week.

What’s more, Murphy managed O’Dempseys to a county semi-final in 2008 and some of his former charges will be in action this weekend.

“There’s quite a bit of hype and plenty of bunting and colour and flags,” Murphy says. “And the rivalry has come to a peak in the last few days. It’ll build as we close in on Sunday.”

Off the field, the build-up will have continued all week. On the field, Port’ go into the game as the bookmakers’ favourites.

They won by a point when the sides met earlier in the championship, but the high water mark came last year in their Leinster semi-final clash with Kilmacud Crokes.

They actually led by four points at half-time before going down by two, with Paul Mannion doing the heavy lifting. Crokes were only a kick of the ball away from an All-Ireland club title, even without Mannion.

Murphy admits that Port’ haven’t hit that sort of form yet this time around but believes it could yet come out of them.

“We mentioned that to the lads numerous times. The first half-hour against Crokes was as good a game of football as any club team has played in the championship and we came within a hair’s breadth of causing an upset on the day.

“I still feel these guys have another peak performance in Leinster, but the big problem is getting out of Laois. It’s a very competitive championship and any one of five or six teams in Laois in a given year can come and win a championship.

“I know Portlaoise have been dominant, but in between that, you have Stradbally, Portarlington and O’Demspeys, who were in a final in 2018.

“Most of those guys will have played in that, so it’s nothing new to them this weekend. We can look back all we want on our performances in the past, but it’s no good if we are not replicating the performance in the present. We haven’t really done that this year. We’re coming in a little bit under the radar in terms of performance. We are hoping there is a big day in us on Sunday.”

On a personal level, Murphy is chasing more glory. Winner of an Offaly SFC as a player with Gracefield along with spending a few years in the Offaly set-up in the 1980s, he’s been involved in coaching teams on some level since his early 30s after an Achilles injury all but ended his playing days.

His record in Laois is extraordinary. He’s won two Laois crowns with Stradbally in two separate stints, the most recent coming as they stopped Portlaoise’s march to ten in a row in dramatic fashion in 2016.

Last year, Murphy steered Portarlington to back-to-back county titles inside 11 frenetic weeks as the delayed 2021 competition and the 2022 renewal were run off in quick succession.

But even for him, the final will be something different.

“Everybody knows everybody here, so it’s going to be a bit surreal in one sense that you are going into this game and someone has to lose and is going to be very disappointed, but it’s a great occasion.”