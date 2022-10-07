| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Everybody knows everybody so it’s going to be surreal' - two teams, one parish and a county final battle

Portarlington manager Martin Murphy. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Portarlington manager Martin Murphy. Photo: Sportsfile

Portarlington manager Martin Murphy. Photo: Sportsfile

Portarlington manager Martin Murphy. Photo: Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

The excitement in and around Portarlington has built to a crescendo. On Friday night the Railway Bar on Station Road hosted an Up for the Match-style evening, celebrating and previewing a Laois county final with a difference; one that sees two clubs from the same parish face off.

Portarlington and O’Dempseys hail from the Portarlington parish that, almost as soon as the finalists were confirmed a fortnight ago, was bedecked in colour. This week of all weeks, everyone has a dog in the fight.

Most Watched

Privacy