Evergreen Waters still going to the well for Wexford

Dáithí Waters is moving gingerly as he emerges from the Wexford dressing-room, as if his hulking frame is feeling every single one of the minutes that he’s just played.

The sun was strong and the Aughrim pitch played fast, not the ideal conditions when you are a midfielder in the autumn of your career. But at 34, and a full 13 years after his debut, he knows enough to know that certain days are to be treasured.

Waters has seen the full spectrum of life as a Wexford footballer. He was there as they lost to Waterford a few weeks ago. He also played in Wexford teams that feel like they let next Sunday’s opponents, Dublin, off the hook in Leinster finals.

That day came in 2011. At the end of that year’s Leinster final, an own goal proved to be the difference between Wexford and Dublin. It’s a defeat that haunts a generation of Wexford footballers.

“A lot of the lads, you would sit with and have a drink over and it’s one that you would feel that it got away but you can’t live on that. They got the goal, it went in and whatever but they won the game. We don’t dwell on it we just move on,” reflected Waters.

These days Wexford’s ambitions aren’t anything like as lofty but that’s not to say there’s no joy to be mined.

Their win last Sunday in Aughrim sparked memorable scenes and why wouldn’t it? It was their first victory in the Leinster Championship in seven years and first championship win of any kind since 2017.

“It (a win in Leinster) is a long time coming now and it’s a rebuilding process, (we) lost a lot of serious players back in 2014, ’15 and ’16. But it’s great, unbelievable to get a win on the road,” stressed Waters.

“When you get a win like today, the one championship win in Leinster it just gives you a great feeling and a great buzz to come back training no matter whatever happens.

“Some people don’t get it but when you feel it and you experience it it is hard to get rid of it.”

In Aughrim, Waters was still front and centre, doing the heavy lifting. It was no surprise that Wicklow’s most dominant period came when he was off the pitch on a black card. His return helped them get over the line.

And if last weekend was an important win for a Wexford football team trying to establish themselves, it was significant for Waters too on a personal level.

To much surprise, he was released from the panel during Paul Galvin’s brief stint in charge. It very nearly spelled the end of his time with the squad.

“I am still enjoying it yeah. I love it. It was a tough couple of years there about two years ago alright. A lot of stuff went on and whatever but sure it happens. It kind of gave me motivation to come back.

“I was told you weren’t able to do it back when I started playing. It is lovely proving people wrong. That motivation itself is great.

“You just want to win. These younger lads that are in are putting in the effort. They haven’t seen a championship win. And they don’t know, when you are telling them what the feeling is, they don’t understand it,” added Waters.

“But hopefully after today they will get it. And then a few supporters, the people who watched it at home, maybe the younger generation will step up and we will try and blood new players.”

Football has taken a lot of his time and evenings. His daughter Molly, 11 this year, watched on as her father helped the Slaneysiders take a small but significant step forward.

“She is probably at home watching it. There is a lot of evenings you give up and sacrifice. Hopefully she will see that. I will go back down to her tonight now. She will be watching it and she will understand it in a couple of years to come.

“Any man that has a child and they are playing inter-county they know the sacrifice, the time away form their kids. Brian (Malone), Ben (Brosnan) the same thing, Shane (Roche) being a manager. But all the lads all over the country do the same. It is harder but it is more enjoyable when you get home because they don’t understand if you lose or win, they feel the same.”

Molly will get another chance to see her father play this weekend. Wexford’s dubious prize is a shot at Dublin in Wexford Park on Sunday. A lot has changed since Waters and Co ran them to a single score in Croke Park in 2011.