Even Michael Jordan would have to acknowledge that Philly McMahon's story is a special one

Roy Curtis

Philly McMahon has won seven All-Ireland medals in an illustrious career with Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Philly McMahon has won seven All-Ireland medals in an illustrious career with Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

MICHAEL Jordan, if such a brutal taskmaster was ever to reluctantly doff his Nike Swoosh-emblazoned cap to another athlete's journey, might just bow to Philly McMahon’s backstory.

Both are athletes who draw their energy from the dark side of the force.

McMahon – like MJ - has always been unapologetic about any carbon emissions belched into the atmosphere by the wildfire of aspiration that inhabits his belly.