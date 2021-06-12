Even after Mickey Harte, Kerry are still Tyrone’s barometer of ability

On one hand, this just might be one of the most bizarre circumstances in which league semi-finals have taken place. A win for Donegal over Dublin, or Kerry over Tyrone, and there will be no final.

On the other, it is the first time Tyrone have faced a Kerry team in the post-Mickey Harte era, and the new joint-management of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher will instantly recognise the importance of (a) delivering a big performance against a team that is revered like none other in the Red Hand County, and (b) avoiding the fate of Galway and Roscommon, who conceded 4-21 and 2-15 respectively to a Kingdom attack that looks far better balanced this season.

Dooher will know the effect that Tyrone’s first encounter with Kerry under Harte had. They were listing in the league, awaiting the return of Errigal Ciarán players who were still in an All-Ireland Club campaign.

And then in mid-March came a 1-13 to 0-14 victory against Kerry on the road. It ignited the season and they went on to shock the Gaelic football world with their hunger during their All-Ireland semi-final win over the same opponents.

For a time, Harte couldn’t lose to Kerry.

Read More

Tyrone beat them the following year in the league to make it three in a row. And while Kerry beat them the next year in the league, Tyrone delivered in the All-Ireland final that September.

In fact, that was the only loss to Kerry prior to 2009. In nine meetings, Harte’s Tyrone lost only once to Kerry. If they were measuring themselves off the Kingdom, then it was nothing new.

Harte’s minor teams operated on the same principle.

The 1997 All-Ireland minor semi-final replay in Parnell Park has gone down in history as the game that possibly launched the era of a new Tyrone, Harte’s son Mark accounting for 12 points – 11 from frees – that day as they beat Kerry in extra-time.

Cormac McGinley came off injured in that clash after four minutes. He was ideally placed to witness the deconstruction of Kerry as football gods in the minds of the Tyrone public.

“Kerry weren’t about as much. The likes of Clare and Leitrim came along, teams that don’t generally win much, and yet they were winning their provincial titles as well,” he explained.

“There was always that thing that there was room for the underdog to go out and beat these big teams. Again, to bring it back, ‘Why not us?’

“And yes, Tyrone in the mid-’90s came along with a good team and a lot of us would have been growing up, 15, 16 years of age.

“Getting to the All-Ireland final then was achievable and then we came along just two years later and we got our chance to be involved in that big day.

“All those wee things do add up. Alright, Tyrone didn’t win their All-Ireland in ’95, but certainly watching others in Ulster, and watching them nearly winning it too.

“Two years later, we had the chance of playing in Croke Park on All-Ireland final day. You don’t need much more motivation than that.

“Mickey always treated Kerry as just another team, and I suppose if you look at it too there were a lot of players on that team who had won the All-Ireland Hogan Cup with St Pat’s Dungannon. The Vocational Schools team also reached the All-Ireland final.

“You had the likes of Stephen O’Neill, Brian O’Neill from Cookstown, Kevin O’Brien from Dromore, Aidan O’Connor. I was involved and I am sure there are a few others.”

Harte’s record against Kerry is actually uncanny. While they avoided defeat eight times out of nine until the end of 2008, the tables began to turn in 2009 with a stunning Kerry victory in Omagh.

From there, the record reads that in Harte’s time in charge, Kerry and Tyrone won six league games each, three championship games each, and three draws. To break even with Kerry? Well, that was another world to the place they found themselves in at the end of the 1986 All-Ireland final and the collapse against a second-half Kerry onslaught.

It wasn’t long after that when Logan started playing for Tyrone, although he never got to face them in the championship. Dooher was at the heart of that rivalry throughout the noughties, though finished before the somewhat Pyrrhic victory of Kerry over Tyrone in a round two qualifier in 2012.

Last year, Tyrone beat Kerry in Omagh in February, 0-14 to 0-13.

There is little riding on this. There may be experimental teams. The present management have not had the time. Still, the pressure remains. Still, Kerry are the unofficial barometer.