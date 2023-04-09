Ephie Fitzgerald proud as Déise nearly pull off Tipperary shock

Munster SFC quarter-final: Tipperary 3-9 Waterford 1-11

Waterford manager Ephie Fitzgerald shakes hands with Tipperary manager David Power after the Munster SFC quarter-final.

Tomás McCarthy

Waterford boss Ephie Fitzgerald was proud of his players after they gave Tipperary a fright in Thurles yesterday.