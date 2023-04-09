Ephie Fitzgerald proud as Déise nearly pull off Tipperary shock

Waterford boss Ephie Fitzgerald was proud of his players after they gave Tipperary a fright in Thurles yesterday.

A shock was on the cards with ten minutes left when Darragh Corcoran blasted to the bottom corner of the net to give the Déise a 1-8 to 1-7 lead.

Corcoran shot 1-4 from play in a man of the match performance. The hosts needed late goals from Stephen Quirke and Paudie Feehan to progress to a provincial semi final against Kerry.

"They couldn't give me any more really," Fitzgerald said afterwards.

"We were in it right to the finish. Darragh was a joy to watch. Darragh is a quiet guy by nature but the talent he has. They just couldn't handle his pace today."

The Cork man hopes that this display will attract more players to line out with Waterford. "I can't repeat enough how proud I am of the lads. We brought in eighteen new guys this year and to give a performance like that. We have been improving in every game,” he said.

"Our system is better, we look competitive and that's all I can ask of the lads really. If we could push that on and get some more guys playing football it would make a huge difference going forward.

"I do think it's an uplifting performance for Waterford football, that's the most important thing. I hope it becomes more attractive. There are guys out there who would add to the squad here no end."

Tipp struggled to break down the Waterford blanket defence but got their act together after Corcoran's goal. "We were always worried," admitted Tipp selector Declan Browne. "We normally cave in when something like that happens but for us to respond was very pleasing."

Browne was glad to have Steven O'Brien back from injury. The big man scored 1-3 in the first half including a fisted goal on 28 minutes.

"He would get on any team. We can't afford to be missing players of that calibre. Kerry can't afford to be without David Clifford, Dublin can't afford to be without Con O'Callaghan, we're no different."

The All-Ireland champions are up next in Killarney. "In my own time, I got hockeyed against Kerry but you have to embrace it. I won't say it's a free shot but we have to prepare for Tailteann Cup. There's no point saying we're going to beat Kerry, we're not."

Scorers - Tipperary: S O'Brien 1-3 (1 mark), S Quirke 1-1, P Feehan 1-0, J Kennedy (2fs), S O'Connor (1f) 0-2 each, S O'Connor, C Kennedy 0-1 each. Waterford: D Corcoran 1-4, J Curry 0-5 (5fs), D Ryan 0-2.

Tipperary – M O'Reilly 7; S O'Connell 6, J Feehan 6, C O'Shaughnessy 6; K Fahey 6, C Kennedy 7, K Ryan 6; P Feehan 7, J Kennedy 7; E Moloney 5, D Leahy 5, M O'Shea 5; S O'Brien 9, S Quirke 8, S O'Connor 6. Subs: C Cadell 5 for Moloney (28), M Russell 6 for Leahy (45), R Quigley for O'Connor (56), M Kehoe for O'Shea (56), W Eviston for Ryan (69).

Waterford: P Hunt 7; C Ó Cuirrín 6, D O Cathasaigh 7, L Fennell 6; D Ryan 7, B Looby 6, J O'Sullivan 6; M Curry 6, B Lynch 6; C Murray 5, D Corcoran 9, J Curry 6; E McGrath Butler 7, S Whelan Barrett 5, M Kiely 8. Subs: J Devine for Whelan Barrett (57), D Fitzgerald for Ó Cuirrín (68).

Referee: J Molloy (Galway)