Eoin Murchan serenades Dublin team-mates with tunes on the piano at Mansion House

Dublin defender Eoin Murchan proved he is a man of many talents as he put on a show for his team-mates at the Mansion House yesterday.

The speedy defender picked up his fifth All-Ireland title when the Dubs beat Kerry in Croke Park on Sunday. And the Na Fianna man was showcasing his other talents less than 24 hours later in the Mansion House as he sat down and belted out tunes on the piano, including Komodo by DJ Mauro Picotto. The video, shared by the Official Dublin GAA account, shows the jubilant champions dancing around as Murchan led the chorus.

Eoin Murchan put on a show at the Mansion House yesterday!