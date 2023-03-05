Eoin Darcy leads Wicklow’s league promotion push in Leitrim win

Wicklow kept their push for league promotion on course with this crucial three-point win in Aughrim.

The natives had the wind behind them in the first half but things looked far from rosy in their garden when Mark Kenny scored Leitrim’s opening point in the second minute.

After 23 minutes Wicklow were down to 14 men as centre-back Pádraig O’Keane picked up a black card and they trailed 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time as Keith Beirne and Jack Breslin shot a brace of points each for Leitrim.

And things still did not look rosy in the garden ten minutes into the second half after Leitrim’s star full-forward Keith Beirne fired to the net to extend the Westerners lead to 1-7 to 0-6.

As in the last three matches Wicklow have shown themselves to be strong finishers and, despite the wind being against them, they took the battle to their opponents.

​Malachy Stone was on fire at corner back while Eoin Darcy was their top scorer with 0-6 (5f).

​Wicklow drew level after 65 minutes, 0-12 to 1-9, before Darcy and Dean Healy delivered the knockout blows to Leitrim with the three killer points.

​Scorers – Wicklow: E Darcy 0-6 (5f); D Healy, M Jackson (3f) 0-3 each; M Kenny 0-2; P O’Toole 0-1. Leitrim: K Beirne 1-4 (3f); J Heslin 0-2; D Rooney, P Keaney, M Plunkett 0-1 each.

Wicklow – M Jackson 6; M Stone 7, E Murtagh 6, J McCall 6; A Maher 6, P O’Keane 5, Z Cullen 6; D Healy 7, P O’Toole 7; C Baker 6, JP Hurley 6, J Kirwan 5; M Kenny 6, K Quinn 6, E Darcy 8. ​Subs: C O’Sullivan for McCall (60), S Murphy for Kirwan (63), A Murphy for Kenny (71).

​​Leitrim – D Maxwell 6; P Maguire 6, M Diffley 7, C Reynolds 7; C Farrell 7, S Quinn 6, J Rooney 6; M Plunkett 6, D Wrynn 6, D Rooney 5, J Heslin 7, P Keaney 6; A Flynn 6, K Beirne 8, D Casey 6. ​Subs: A Mac Raghnaill for D Rooney (51), E Sweeney for Plunkett (57), T Quinn for S Quinn (57), D Flynn for Farrell (65), E Mulligan for J Rooney (68).

​Ref – S Lafferty (Antrim).