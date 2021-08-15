Eoghan McLaughlin’s double jaw fracture confirmed as Mayo defender undergoes surgery

Mayo defender Eoghan McLaughlin is undergoing surgery today for a double jaw fracture after his collision with Dublin's John Small in Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final.

McLaughlin's club Westport has tweeted their best wishes to their player this afternoon confirming that he is undergoing the surgery. The nature of the injury has also been confirmed to the Independent.ie by a club official.

Mayo's win has been slightly clouded by the injury to McLaughlin which forced his removal by motorised stretcher when he was clearly in distress.

Small avoided a card for the incident that saw his shoulder connect with McLaughlin's face on impact. If seen properly by referee Conor Lane it may well have been deemed a red card. In real time it looked like the challenge was only slightly off but replays showed that there was forceful contact with McLaughlin's head.

As play continued substitute Colm Basquel flashed a shot wide that, had it been a goal, would surely have pushed Dublin beyond recall at that stage in the second half.

McLaughlin is almost certain now to miss the All-Ireland final against either Kerry or Tyrone, even if that is pushed out by a further week to September 11, four weeks away now.

There may still be recourse for the GAA to pursue disciplinary action against Small which could see him miss the opening game of 2022.

Mayo may already be without Oisín Mullin and manager James Horan was non-committal about his prospects of making it after last night's game.

"It’s hard to know with the type of injury he has," said Horan.

Mayo captain Aidan O'Shea may also come under scrutiny for his incursion onto the field at the end to immerse himself in an altercation that developed.

O'Shea had been substituted by then and match regulations do not allow anyone else except the players involved on the field of play, now that the liberty of the maor foirne has been curtailed.