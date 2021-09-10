Eoghan McLaughlin left out of Mayo’s listed 26-man squad for All-Ireland final

Eoghan McLaughlin has been left out the 26-man Mayo squad published in the match programme for tomorrow’s All-Ireland final.

The wing-back underway surgery after sustaining a double jaw fracture after a collision with Dublin’s John Small in the semi-final.

He had returned to squad training and there was speculation that he could play some role in the final against Tyrone. This now seems improbable although the squad submitted to the programme does not always correspond with the actual matchday squad.

Oisin Mullin who missed the semi-final with a quad muscle injury is named in the panel and he will almost certainly see action – possibly from the start. James Carr.

Jordan Flynn, Darren Coen, Conor O’Shea and Brendan Harrison who were all introduced against Dublin are on the bench together with substitute goalkeeper Rory Byrne, veteran Colm Boyle, Rory Brickenden and Aidan Orme.

The Tyrone bench is along expected lines through there are three changes in personnel compared to the Kerry game. Loran Quinn is named as the replacement goalkeeper instead of Darragh McAnenly.

The Carrickmore pair of Niall Kelly and Cormac Munroe are included in the 26-man squad instead of Ronan O’Neill and Liam Rafferty while for the third game in a row Richie Donnelly and Rory Brennan are not involved.