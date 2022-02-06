Eoghan McLaughlin injury stains Mayo victory ahead of trip to Dublin

Ryan O'Donoghue of Mayo in action against Ryan Wylie of Monaghan during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Monaghan and Mayo at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

A first win of the league for Mayo, but at a significant cost.

They out-dogged Monaghan in Clones today to put themselves in a good position in a tight Division 1 head of a trip to Croke Park to play a wounded Dublin team in two weeks time.

But an injury to Eoghan McLaughlin put a dark cloud on their silver lining.

The flying wing-back appeared to jam his foot in the turf when challenged by Niall Kearns and was stretchered off.

Otherwise it was a good day’s work for James Horan’s team.

Goals in either half from the impressive Ryan O’Donoghue and Jason Doherty gave them the upper hand on a day that looked destined for a draw all throughout.

Ryan McAnespie had a pristine chance at the death to steal a win, though his palmed shot was blocked on the line by Paddy Durcan.

O’Donoghue’s goal came from some sharp play close to goal, dummying and shimmying his way inside two tacklers before calmly finishing to the net.

Equally, Monaghan’s goal came from some brilliant skill from Michael Bannigan, who chip-lifted the ball into his path running full pace under fierce pressure, before squaring for Jack McCarron to apply the easiest of finishes.

The rate of scoring slowed in the second half but Aidan O’Shea came on and forced Kearns into reverse mode while Doherty’s goal - the result of a well-worked move down the left hand side - gave Mayo a 54th minute lead they never surrendered.

Scorers – Mayo: R O’Donoghue 1-6 (0-5f), J Doherty 1-0, C O’Shea, F McDonagh, C Loftus, D O’Connor 0-1 each. Monaghan: J McCarron 1-4 (0-2f), A Woods, G Moan (1m), S Carey (2f) 0-2 each, C McManus 0-1 (f)

Mayo: R Hennelly; B Harrison, O O’Hora, L Keegan; P Durcan, M Plunkett, E McLaughlin; C O’Shea, S Coen; F McDonagh, D O’Connor, B Walsh; A Orme, J Doherty, R O’Donoghue. Subs: A O’Shea for Coen (26), R Brickenden for McLaughlin (37 inj), C Loftus for McDonagh (46), J Flynn for C O’Shea (49), D McHugh for Harrison (64)

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; K O’Connell, D Ward, C McCarthy; D Hughes, N Kearns; R McAnespie, M Bannigan, S Carey; J McCarron, G Mohan, A Woods. Subs: C McManus for O’Connell (35), A Mulligan for Woods (55), S Hanratty for McCarthy (55), D Garland for McCarron (64), K Lavelle for Kearns (65)

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).