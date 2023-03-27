Enda Hession and Cillian O’Connor set to miss Mayo’s Allianz NFL decider against Galway on Sunday

Frank Roche

Enda Hession and Cillian O’Connor look set to miss out on Mayo’s latest expedition to Croke Park, this Sunday’s Allianz Football League decider against Galway.