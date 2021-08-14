In the 38th minute, with Dublin five up, and moving gloomily towards another anti-climactic win, the game went into a dumb phase. A sort of footballing purgatory, with Dublin holding possession, going backwards, backwards, backwards and nothing in particular happening. For ten long minutes this continued.

Then, something extraordinary happened. Aidan O’Shea was taken off. It felt like a clarion call for a new era. Mayo’s young team — having seemed to accept their fate for the first three-quarters of the game — were suddenly unburdened, and went into full-on championship mode.

Dublin, stuck in a negative rut, could not respond and for the rest of the game they were blown away. Eight times Dublin fisted the ball to a Mayo man.

When Davy Byrne soloed over his own end line in the 77th minute to give Mayo the chance to equalise with the last kick of the game, Rob Hennelly nailed the ’45 imperiously and the Dubs were done.

Hennelly was unrecognisable from the psychological wreck we have come to know. Here, he played magnificently throughout, his inch perfect kick-outs quarterbacking Mayo on their way, complemented by two superb frees from around 60 metres and then that killer ’45.

Dublin overcarried, got caught in the tackle, mis-passed the ball constantly with foot and hand, and might have gotten away with it, until the removal of O’Shea and the realisation by this vibrant young Mayo team that this was the moment.

The heart of this team is Pádraig O’Hora. Having dismissed Galway’s main threat Shane Walsh in the Connacht final with an emphatic slam to the turf after Walsh had pulled him back, he underlined Alex Ferguson’s credo that the game is first and foremost about character. I met him out walking his dog last week in Ballina, bouncing along with his ponytail and smiling broadly. “Give them hell,” I said. “I will,” he said.

Do not let the pink boots fool you. This man is a terrific bit of stuff and a natural leader. In Croke Park, he took the great Ciarán Kilkenny apart, physically and more importantly mentally, so that long before the end Kilkenny had accepted his fate.

Keegan likewise is a leader and with O’Hora at his side, Mayo have two men who are not afraid to win. It was this negation of Dublin’s attacking threat that gave them the confidence to surge on in the last quarter and throughout extra-time.

Enda Hession came in as a sub and immediately showed his team-mates the way, making a series of electrifying drives through the heart of the Dublin defence.

Most teams are beaten by Dublin before they start. Witness Kildare coming to lose by not too much in the Leinster final. When Mayo drove at them, it soon became clear that this Dublin team had reached the end of its natural life. Kicking the ball into the goalkeeper’s hands.

Driving goal chances wide. Fouling when it was as easy to tackle cleanly. But mostly, going backwards, backwards, ever backwards. It was sad to see but not as sad as I thought it would be.

This was because Mayo inspired us and sent us away with hope that this unprecedented period of dominance by one team, this era of oppression, is over.

They played with freedom and concentration and manliness and for the first time in seven years Dublin lost in championship, a decade of tyranny over the game that I hope will never be repeated.

Up front, Ryan O’Donoghue showed that he is also a natural leader, playing with composure and grit, refusing to let the game get the better of him.

Most pleasing for me was the arrival into the big time of Tommy Conroy, an electrifying, passionate, emotional young player who nailed down the Dublin coffin with three glorious points coming down the stretch. He must have suffered after his mauling and early removal against Dublin in last year’s final. His performance here showed strength of character and a young man with spirit and a sense of adventure.

Tommy Goals they call him in Mayo. When he starts doing that in Croke Park they really will be in business. He will need to against Kerry.

All that remains to be said is three cheers for this Dublin team and their astonishing contribution to the game.