| 13.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

End of Dublin's decade of dominance was sad to see, but not as sad as I thought it would be

Joe Brolly

Lee Keegan, left, and Pádraig O'Hora of Mayo following their side's victory over Dublin: &quot;Keegan likewise is a leader and with O&rsquo;Hora at his side, Mayo have two men who are not afraid to win.&quot; Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Lee Keegan, left, and Pádraig O'Hora of Mayo following their side's victory over Dublin: &quot;Keegan likewise is a leader and with O&rsquo;Hora at his side, Mayo have two men who are not afraid to win.&quot; Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Lee Keegan, left, and Pádraig O'Hora of Mayo following their side's victory over Dublin: "Keegan likewise is a leader and with O’Hora at his side, Mayo have two men who are not afraid to win." Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Lee Keegan, left, and Pádraig O'Hora of Mayo following their side's victory over Dublin: "Keegan likewise is a leader and with O’Hora at his side, Mayo have two men who are not afraid to win." Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

In the 38th minute, with Dublin five up, and moving gloomily towards another anti-climactic win, the game went into a dumb phase. A sort of footballing purgatory, with Dublin holding possession, going backwards, backwards, backwards and nothing in particular happening. For ten long minutes this continued.

Then, something extraordinary happened. Aidan O’Shea was taken off. It felt like a clarion call for a new era. Mayo’s young team — having seemed to accept their fate for the first three-quarters of the game were suddenly unburdened, and went into full-on championship mode.

Dublin, stuck in a negative rut, could not respond and for the rest of the game they were blown away. Eight times Dublin fisted the ball to a Mayo man.

Related topics

Related Content

More On Dublin GAA

Most Watched

Privacy