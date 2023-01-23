Kerry's David Moran in the parade with Galway before last year's All-Ireland SFC final in Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

David Moran has announced his retirement from inter-county football, citing an "ageing body" and increased family and work commitments for coming to the decision.

The Kerry midfielder won All-Ireland titles in three decades that his 15-year career crossed.

He signs off on a high note, having helped Kerry back to the top last summer when they beat Galway in the All-Ireland final last July.

Only two weeks ago Moran gave a magnificent display of fielding for Kerins O'Rahillys as they lost an All-Ireland club semi-final to Kilmacud Crokes, fuelling hope that he would stay on in some capacity.

But Moran, 34, has decided that now is the best time to depart. He has been one of the foremost midfielders in the game and has had to overcome two cruciate ligament tears in successive years and a serious eye injury to get to his best years.

His peak was undoubtedly 2014 when he was such an influence in Kerry's All-Ireland win, his semi-final replay performance against Mayo in Limerick standing out.

He has been undoubtedly one of the best fielders in the game and won two All-Stars in 2014 and again in 2019.

He showed a resurgence in form over the last two seasons and was particularly good in 2021.

He said he had come to the decision "after a lot of thought," adding it wasn't taken lightly.

"Playing with Kerry fulfilled all my boyhood dreams. However, with an ageing body, a young family and a demanding work life I feel I can no longer give the commitment required to perform and compete at the top level," he said in a statement.

"I’d like to thank Sinead and my family for their unwavering support. I’d like to thank the various Kerry management, backroom and medical teams and County Board officers I’ve worked with over the last 15 years. I’d also like to thank my colleagues at Casey Stephenson Accountants and McElligott’s garage for all their support and assistance.

"I want to acknowledge the support I received from the Kerry supporters through the highs and lows of my career, it’s something I will always be grateful for. I look forward to playing with my club and supporting Kerry from the stands in 2023 and beyond.

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor said Moran's departure felt like "the end of an era" and paid a rich tribute. He doubled down on his contention that Kerry would have won the 2011 All-Ireland had Moran not been injured that year.

"He followed in a long line of traditional Kerry midfielders with his high fielding and long accurate kicking," said O'Connor.

"He was particularly good at that long diagonal kick to the inside forwards and it was one of his specialities that led to Seanie O’Shea’s goal against Dublin last year. He also executed a beauty into Kieran Donaghy in the 2014 semi-final which led to James O’Donoghue’s late goal in that game.

"I first came across David when I coached Kerins O’Rahillys in 2008. As a 20-year-old he formed a powerful midfield partnership with current Kerry selector Mike Quirke as we had a memorable campaign before being beaten by an injury time penalty in a county final.

"He featured for me in the All-Ireland win with Kerry the following year as well as in the win this year. I always felt that his cruciate injury in a league game in Inniskeen in 2011 possibly cost us that championship because at that stage he was becoming a leader.

"David will be missed by all of us associated with Kerry football but even more so by the current players. He was like a father figure to them and they looked to him for leadership and inspiration."

Moran played 111 times for Kerry seniors, 53 in championship, since making his debut in 2008 against Donegal in the league.

His All-Ireland titles came in 2009, 2014 and 2022 and he won 10 Munster titles in those 15 seasons. He was also an All-Ireland U-21 winner with Kerry in 2008.

Moran's third and final All-Ireland title gave him and his father, Denis Ogie' Moran the distinction of drawing level with Dublin's John (three) and James (eight) McCarthy as the father and son (single) combination with the most All-Ireland medals, 11.