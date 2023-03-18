Emotional scenes as Offaly defeat Tipperary in first game since death of manager Liam Kearns

Community: Offaly manager Martin Murphy and Ruairí McNamee embrace after their Division 3 match win over Tipperary in Thurles. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The sight of Offaly supporters milling onto the pitch, players hugging each other and new manager Martin Murphy going around congratulating players showed that this was no ordinary league tie.

While Offaly's win kept them in the promotion hunt, the raw emotion on display was over the sudden death of their manager Liam Kearns last Sunday. Kerry man Kearns had attended an Offaly training session that morning and his death devastated his fellow management and the players.

He had also managed Tipperary with considerable success some years ago and as Martin Murphy said afterwards, it was a “tough and difficult day” for them.

Expand Close Liam Kearns had managed both Offaly and Tipperary. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liam Kearns had managed both Offaly and Tipperary. Photo: Sportsfile

He saw Offaly grind out a win that was not anywhere near as comfortable as the final scoreline suggests. It was a dogfight and relegated Tipperary looked like salvaging a draw late on, but injury-time goals from Ruari McNamee and Anton Sullivan got the Thurles visitors across the line.

Tipperary had most of the possession in the first half but a stagnant attack couldn't make it count. Offaly's forwards were much more clinical, hitting two good purple patches that yielded three points without reply for a 0-9 to 0-7 half-time lead.

They kept their noses in front throughout the second half and led by 0-13 to 0-9 after 53 minutes. Ian Duffy made two crucial saves from Sean O'Connor and Mark Russell as Tipp finally threw caution to the wind in the closing quarter. They got it back to a point, 0-14 to 0-13 with five minutes left plus five minutes of injury time. A 68th-minute black card for Liam McGrath was damaging and Tipp were caught upfield as Offaly broke lethally for goals from Ruari McNamee and Anton Sullivan in the 73rd minute.

Scorers – Offaly: R McNamee 1-3, N Dunne (1m 1f) and D Hyland (2f) 0-4 each, A Sullivan 1-1, B Allen and J Maher 0-1 each. Tipperary: J Kennedy (2f) and S Quirke 0-3 each, M O'Reilly (1f and 1 '45') and M Russell 0-2 eeach, C Cadell, S O'Connor and C Deely 0-1 each.

Offaly: I Duffy 7; L Pearson 6, D Hogan 7, D Dempsey 6; R Egan 9, P Cunningham 7, C Donohoe 6; J McEvoy 7, C McNamee 8; J Maher 6, R McNamee 8, N Dunne 7; B Allen 6, A Sullivan 7, D Hyland 8. Subs – L Egan 6 for Maher (48m), J Bryant 6 for Dunne (56m), C Farrell 6 for Allen (66m),

Tipperary: M O'Reilly 6; S O'Connell 6, J Feehan 6, C Deeley 6; E Moloney 7, K Fahey 6, C O'Shaughnessy 7; P Feehan 6, J Kennedy 8; S Quirke 8, K Ryan 6, T Doyle 7; M O'Shea 6, C Cadell 6, S O'Connor 7. Subs – D Leahy 6 for Doyle (35 +3), M Russell 8 for Cadell (43m), L McGrath 6 for Feehan (56m), M Stokes 6 for O'Shea (60m), L Boland 6 for Deely (66m),

Referee – J Molloy (Galway).