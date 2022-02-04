Eight time All-Ireland winner Philly McMahon joins The Irish Independent

| 2.3°C Dublin

FROM startled earwig to eight time All-Ireland medalist, Philly McMahon's 14-season inter-county career was one of the most transformative and spectacularly successful in GAA history.

In his pomp, McMahon's epic performances in shutting down the game's elite attacking forces not only propelled Dublin to a period of unheralded success, it forged his dual identity as both hero of Hill 16 and pantomime villain of opposition supporters.

He is, and remains, one of the GAA's most compelling recent figures.

In an era of bland quotes and boring interviews, McMahon was frequently outspoken and always unapologetic.

His autobiography 'The Choice' was chosen as the 2017 Eir Sports Book of the Year.

Having retired from inter-county football at the end of 2021, just as Dubin relinquished their hold on Sam Maguire, McMahon now joins our own elite GAA team. Read him every Saturday, only in the Irish Independent and on independent.ie.

