Eight-time All-Ireland champion Cian O'Sullivan calls time on Dublin career after injury battle

CIAN O’Sullivan has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

O’Sullivan, 33, revealed this afternoon on Twitter that he was calling a close to his career with Dublin, just a week out from their All-Ireland SFC opener.

In a statement, he said: "Regrettably, and despite best efforts to address a number of recurring injuries, it’s time to draw a close on my footballing days.

"The competitive demands have taken their toll and while my heart would love dearly to continue on, my body simply can’t."

O’Sullivan hasn’t played for Dublin since last year’s National League victory over Meath in Parnell Park on October 17th.

He suffered further complications to his long-standing hamstring issue and didn’t play a minute of Dublin’s subsequent championship campaign.

He retires with eight All-Ireland medals.

As recently as June 3rd, O’Sullivan revealed he was battling to regain fitness with the intention of playing for Dublin this summer.

Speaking at RTÉ’s launch of their summer of sport, he said, O’Sullivan admitted his absence from Dublin’s team had been “dictated by the physical situation.”

He added: “It’s going well. I’m happy with the progress to date. It’s just a quick season that I don’t get too much time to focus on these things.”

O’Sullivan carved a niche as a holding centre-back in the Dublin team after their last championship defeat to Donegal in 2014. Having won All-Irelands at corner-back (2011) and midfield (2013), he became one of the most important players on the team in this new role, as they stretched their unbeaten run into six consecutive Sam Maguire triumphs.

He has, however, struggled to contribute on the pitch in recent seasons due mainly to his hair-trigger hamstrings.

His retirement severs one of the few remaining ties to the breakthrough 2011 All-Ireland winning team.

As it currently stands, Stephen Cluxton, Mick Fitzsimons, Philly McMahon, James McCarthy and Kevin McManamon are the only members of that squad still active.

Cluxton and McManamon have yet to play for Dublin so far this year.

It also robs Dessie Farrell of an experienced defensive option.

John Small is expected to miss at least some of Dublin’s championship campaign with a hamstring injury he suffered against Kerry in the League.

There are doubts also about the fitness of Jonny Cooper.

In his statement, O'Sullivan insisted he was "honoured and privileged to have represented my club and county and to have enjoyed success beyond my wildest boyhood dreams.

"I'm especially proud to have been part of such a special Dublin team that's been like a second family to me in these years.

"This will be a void that will be difficult to fill."

"There are too many people to thank and I hope to thank you all personally in time."