| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Eight new kids on the block eager to leave their mark on Saturday's Championship decider

Seán Bugler of Dublin in action against Michael Murphy of Donegal Expand

Close

Seán Bugler of Dublin in action against Michael Murphy of Donegal

Seán Bugler of Dublin in action against Michael Murphy of Donegal

SPORTSFILE

Seán Bugler of Dublin in action against Michael Murphy of Donegal

Michael Verney

IT may be the same final pairing as 2013, ’16 and ’17, but it is anything other than the same old Mayo and Dublin with a host of new faces guiding both counties forward in 2020.

It was only natural that Dessie Farrell would put his own stamp on the Dubs as he tries to fill Jim Gavin’s shoes, but James Horan has invested even heavier in youth as Mayo bid to end their 69-year famine.

Here are the eight newbies who could light up Croke Park on Saturday night as these great rivals do battle once again.

Related Content

Privacy