Eight new kids on the block eager to leave their mark on Saturday's Championship decider

IT may be the same final pairing as 2013, ’16 and ’17, but it is anything other than the same old Mayo and Dublin with a host of new faces guiding both counties forward in 2020.

It was only natural that Dessie Farrell would put his own stamp on the Dubs as he tries to fill Jim Gavin’s shoes, but James Horan has invested even heavier in youth as Mayo bid to end their 69-year famine.

Here are the eight newbies who could light up Croke Park on Saturday night as these great rivals do battle once again.

OISIN MULLIN

Oisin Mullin of Mayo. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Oisin Mullin of Mayo. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Had things worked out differently, it’s likely that Mullin could have been signed by an AFL outfit as the Kilmaine defender was heading Down Under in April to mull over an offer from an Australian Rules side.

Mayo have benefited with the long-haired defender excelling during the league and championship, and the 20-year-old NUI Galway student possesses the physicality to stifle Dublin’s much-vaunted attack.

EOGHAN MCLAUGHLIN

Eoghan McLaughlin is one of the many new faces in the Mayo team this year. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Eoghan McLaughlin is one of the many new faces in the Mayo team this year. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Mayo has a habit of producing sensational half-backs and McLaughlin has been a revelation, although he could easily have been lost to cycling as he looked destined for the Alps rather than Croke Park.

The Westport defender (20) didn’t play much underage football as he focused on the bike, but the University of Limerick student is all-action on the pitch and brings huge energy and enthusiasm to the table from wing-back.

MATTHEW RUANE

Matthew Ruane of Mayo. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Matthew Ruane of Mayo. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

His mercurial display in Mayo’s 2016 All-Ireland U-21 success signalled what might follow at senior level, and the Breaffy powerhouse hasn’t disappointed with his emergence in midfield allowing Aidan O’Shea to flourish elsewhere.

He was a vital cog in their league success last year before a collarbone injury hindered his summer, but the 24-year-old – a data and reporting analyst with Coca-Cola – is back to his best this year.

RYAN O’DONOGHUE

Mayo's Ryan O'Donoghue challenges David Murray of Roscommon. Photo: Sportsfile

Mayo's Ryan O'Donoghue challenges David Murray of Roscommon. Photo: Sportsfile

A promising soccer star and boxer in his youth, O’Donoghue switched his attention to Gaelic football and scored a cracking goal when captaining the Mayo side which fell to Kildare in the augural U-20 All-Ireland final two years ago.

The Belmullet flyer already has an impressive highlight reel despite his short career and he will be looking to pierce holes in Dublin’s defence with his pace.

TOMMY CONROY

Mayo's Tommy Conroy

Mayo's Tommy Conroy

The first Mayo representative from The Neale in more than three decades, Conroy’s emergence has been sign-posted with the corner-forward kicking 0-4 from play as Ballinrobe CS claimed an All-Ireland title in 2017.

The 21-year-old NUI Galway student, who is nicknamed ‘Brown Thomas’ and works part-time in O’Connor’s Spar in Cong, has added another dimension to the Mayo inside line with his electrifying pace and thirst for goals.

ROBBIE McDAID

Robbie McDaid palms the ball past Raymond Galligan for the only goal of the game in the All-Ireland semi-final. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Robbie McDaid palms the ball past Raymond Galligan for the only goal of the game in the All-Ireland semi-final. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

McDaid, a vital cog in Ballyboden St Enda’s All-Ireland club title win in 2016, has bided his time with the Dubs, but the departure of Jack McCaffrey has allowed him the opportunity to flourish from wing-back.

The 27-year-old secondary school teacher has filled the No 7 jersey with aplomb, scoring 1-2 in a man-of-the-match display against Cavan in their All-Ireland semi-final, and another big showing is expected on Saturday.

SEÁN BUGLER

Described as “the real deal” by St Oliver Plunkett/ Eoghan Ruadh club-mate Alan Brogan, Bugler has really excelled under Farrell’s watch having won a Sigerson Cup title earlier this year with DCU.

The rampaging half-forward, man of the match on his first championship start last summer against Tyrone, has fired 2-4 in this year’s campaign as he keeps two-time All-Star Brian Howard out of the team.

PADDY SMALL

Dublin's Paddy Small is tackled by James Foley of Galway. Photo: Sportsfile

Dublin's Paddy Small is tackled by James Foley of Galway. Photo: Sportsfile

Younger brother of defender John, Small was in brilliant scoring form as Ballymun Kickhams got their hands on the Dublin SFC title in September, as well as starring for DCU alongside Bugler at the turn of the year.

Small has used the mark to his advantage (he has scored three so far in the championship) and his form is such that the potent corner-forward has managed to keep three-time All-Star Paul Mannion out of the starting selection.