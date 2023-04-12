Eddie Cullen turns the tide for Wicklow after slow start

Leinster MFC: Wicklow 0-10 Wexford 0-7

Aughrim played host to Wicklow's MFC victory over Wexford. Photo: Sportsfile

Wicklow got one over on their neighbours and fierce rivals Wexford with a three-point win in their Leinster MFC clash at Echelon Park Aughrim last night.