Eddie Cullen turns the tide for Wicklow after slow start

Leinster MFC: Wicklow 0-10 Wexford 0-7

Aughrim played host to Wicklow's MFC victory over Wexford. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Aughrim played host to Wicklow's MFC victory over Wexford. Photo: Sportsfile

Wicklow got one over on their neighbours and fierce rivals Wexford with a three-point win in their Leinster MFC clash at Echelon Park Aughrim last night.

Wicklow turned the game around despite trailing 0-4 to 0-1 at the break, with Eddie Cullen’s point all they had to show for their efforts on the scoreboard. 

