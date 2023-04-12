Eddie Cullen turns the tide for Wicklow after slow start

Leinster MFC: Wicklow 0-10 Wexford 0-7
Wicklow got one over on their neighbours and fierce rivals Wexford with a three-point win in their Leinster MFC clash at Echelon Park Aughrim last night.
Wicklow turned the game around despite trailing 0-4 to 0-1 at the break, with Eddie Cullen’s point all they had to show for their efforts on the scoreboard.
Wexford played with a strong, biting wind at their back in the opening 30 minutes but they shot eight wides in the same period, some from really good scoring positions.
And they were left to count the cost of their poor accuracy as points from second-half sub Joe Heatly and Cullen cut the deficit. Éanna Nolan drew the Garden county level and three more points from the boot of Cullen saw the hosts over the line.
Wicklow now play Carlow away next Wednesday in their second Group 3 game.
Scorers – Wicklow: E Cullen 0-5 (2f), E Nolan 0-2, M Kinsella, P Small and J Heatly 0-1 each. Wexford: S Reddy 0-3 D Harris 0-2, D Dee and R Gilbert 0-1 each
Wicklow – J Jacob, J Kindlon, P Horkan Flynn, J Byrne, C Graham, R Murphy, A Keogh, O Murphy, D Shanahan, J Healy, E Cullen, C Broderick, M Kinsella, E Nolan, P Small. Subs: J Heatley for C Broderick (ht), O Doyle for A Keogh (52), T Kelly for J Heatly (54), M Fox for P Sall (61).
Wexford – R Sinnott, D Kelly, N Furlong,T Myler, S Reddy, D Harrid, E Hughes, D Dee, T Funge, M Kavanagh, S Foley, D Gethings, R Gilbert, H Murphy, D Rossiter. Subs: C Kehoe for S Foley(35), B Roban for H Murphy (51), M Hughes for D Gethings (54), D Shannon for D Dee (58), C Ivers for T Myler (59).
Ref – K Harris (Kildare)