Early Longford goals get Paddy Christie reign off to winning start

Daniel Mimnagh of Longford in action against Seamus Lacey and Padraig Kirwan of Laois. Photo by: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Paddy Christie’s reign as Longford manager got off to a winning start in Portarlington as they made the most of a strong opening half performance to get the better of Laois.

Playing with the aid of a strong breeze in the first half, a goal from Dessie Reynolds after three minutes set Longford on their way.

The long ball in yielded great results for Longford early on and with the outstanding centre-forward Dylan Farrell and Daniel Mimnagh also getting first-half goals, the visitors were 3-10 to 0-3 up at the break.

Laois fielded a relatively inexperienced team but struggled to make any impact early on with their only scores in the opening half coming from two Niall Corbet frees and a mark from Colm Murphy.

Billy Sheehan’s men showed some improvement in the second half and got a string of nice points from former Carlow player Lee Walker, Corbet, Damon Larkin and sub Evan O’Carroll.

But a comeback was never on as Longford had more than enough to spare and eventually finished as 14-point winners.

Longford now play Carlow on Saturday while Laois face a trip to Navan to take on Colm O’Rourke’s Meath.

SCORERS – Longford: D Farrell 1-4 (0-2 f), D Reynolds 1-3, D Mimnagh 1-2, D McGivney (1 f), R Smyth, J Macken 0-2 each, J Matthews (f), F Sheridan, D Gallagher (f) 0-1 each. Laois: N Corbet (3f, 1 ‘45), C Murphy (2m, 2f) 0-4 each, L Walker 0-3, D Larkin, E O’Carroll (free) 0-1 each

LONGFORD – P Collum; B O’Farrell, A Farrell, P Fox; R Moffett, G Rogers, P Lynn; F Sheridan, D Gallagher; J Hagan, D Farrell, M Quinn; D Reynolds, D Mimnagh, J Macken. Subs: D McGivney for Mimnagh (34), R Smyth for Quinn (55), R Harkin for Hagan (55), T McNevin for Rogers (55), P Foy for Reynolds (59), D O’Brien for Mofett (59), J Matthews for Macken (61), J Duggan for Gallagher (61), M Hughes for Collum (62)

LAOIS – K Roche; S Greene, S Lacey, A Mohan; P Kirwan, S O’Flynn, D Carolan; D Larkin, C Doyle; K Swayne, L Walker, D Kavanagh; N Corbet, B Daly, C Murphy. Subs: B Byrne for Carolan (injured – 22), J Finn for Doyle (51), E O’Carroll for Corbet (injured – 60)

REF – M Stones (Offaly)