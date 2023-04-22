| 6.9°C Dublin

Early Keelan Sexton goal the difference as Clare set up Munster SFC final date with Kerry

Clare 1-16 Limerick 0-16

22 April 2023; Hugh Bourke of Limerick in action against Keelan Sexton of Clare during the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Limerick and Clare at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Tom Beary/Sportsfile

22 April 2023; Hugh Bourke of Limerick in action against Keelan Sexton of Clare during the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Limerick and Clare at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Clare edged an enthralling encounter with rivals Limerick to reach a first Munster Senior football final since 2012, as the Banner inched by a resurgent home side.

This encounter was edge on the seat stuff, with the crucial goal deciding this contest. That score, a third minute effort from the impressive Keelan Sexton gave Clare a foothold.

