Early Keelan Sexton goal the difference as Clare set up Munster SFC final date with Kerry

Clare edged an enthralling encounter with rivals Limerick to reach a first Munster Senior football final since 2012, as the Banner inched by a resurgent home side.

This encounter was edge on the seat stuff, with the crucial goal deciding this contest. That score, a third minute effort from the impressive Keelan Sexton gave Clare a foothold.

That said, they were headed in the third quarter, but Clare found the scores down the stretch to deny the Treaty.

There was little luck for Limerick late on, as Stephen Ryan’s superb save, which denied Brian Donovan, deflected clear off the upper post, which denied Limerick an equalising score.

Earlier in the contest, Clare reached half-time 1-7 to 0-7 ahead. They had fine scores from Jamie Malone, Sexton and Cillian Breenan. In reply, came efforts from Cathal Downes, two, Sean O’Dea and James Naughton.

Both sides were relegated from Division 2, while Limerick had won on penalties in this competition 12 months ago. They were hampered by the loss of Iain Corbett at half-time, but had impressive outings from Barry Coleman, Cillian Fahy and Cian Sheehan.

The familiarity was obvious, but Limerick pulled into a strong position in the third quarter, as sub Hugh Bourke found a trio of points. But Clare found their shooters with more ease, and Emmet McMahon was on target.

Limerick, despite being winless the since early January McGrath Cup win over Waterford, played with confidence and their shooting was near their best of the season. Clare, played with confidence earned via their quarter-final win over Cork.

Then, the game changing moment. Trailing 1-13 to 0-15, Brian Donovan found a rare goal chance. He blasted goalward but the brave Ryan pushed it away, and Clare went straight down the other end to move two clear – Daniel Walsh tapping over.

Clare and Colm Collins secured their win when getting further points from McMahon and a sensible point from Cillian Rouine, to go four clear. A Brian Donovan point brought Limerick to within a goal, but Clare were defensively sound in stoppage time to deny a dramatic conclusion.

The final clash with All-Ireland champions Kerry will be a 15th final, hoping to bridge a gap of 31, when they shocked the same opposition.

Scorers – Limerick: J Naughton (0-3 frees), H Bourke (0-1 mark) 0-3 each; C Downes, C Fahy, Barry Coleman 0-2 each; S O’Dea, P Nash, B Donovan, D O’Sullivan (free) 0-1 each. Clare: K Sexton 1-4; E Cleary 0-4 (0-2 frees); E McMahon 0-2; J Malone, D Coughlan, C Brennan, P Lillis, D Walsh, C Rouine 0-1 each.

Limerick: D O’Sullivan; M Donovan, S O’Dea, B Fanning; B Coleman, I Corbett, J Liston; C Fahy, C Downes; C Sheehan, C McSweeney, P Maher; J Naughton, B Donovan, P Nash. Subs: H Bourke for Corbett (h-t), G Brown for Liston (51), D Lyons for Nash (63), T McCarthy for Maher (70).

Clare: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, C Rouine; C Russell, J Malone, D Walsh; D Bohannon, C O’Connor; P Lillis, E McMahon, D Coughlan; E Cleary, K Sexton, P Collins. Subs: R Lanigan for Brennan (h-t), D O’Neill for Bohannon (inj - 40), G Cooney for Coughlan (45), I Ugweru for Doherty (inj – 56), M McInerney for Collins (60).

Referee: Liam Deveanney (Mayo).