Eamonn Sweeney: 'Monaghan offer hope for All-Ireland rivals as Dublin's hunger gets called into question'

The league isn't usually like this for the Dubs. Only twice in the last decade had they lost their opening match. The three-point loss in Clones is their heaviest defeat since Donegal beat them in the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final.

Dublin seemed unusually vulnerable yesterday. This was the kind of game where they normally eke out a result. Failure to do so raises questions about their ability to maintain the hunger of the last four years.

It may also be that dominance has bred a slight arrogance. Midway through the first-half the visitors went six points up thanks to two fine Con O'Callaghan points inside a minute.

Monaghan were on the ropes, but Dublin eased off and engaged in protracted possession football, twice picking out keeper Evan Comerford with pointless back-passes. This spell evoked memories of the infamous 'swagger' which afflicted Dublin teams in the fallow years before Gilroy and Gavin.

The lapse into self-indulgence enabled Monaghan to gain the initiative. By the break they'd closed the gap to two and after drawing level nine minutes into the second period they always looked like winners.

The victors benefited hugely from a weakness in the Dublin defence that was obvious even when Gavin's team were cruising to victory in last year's championship. Back then their uncertainty under the high ball led to the concession of goals in the All-Ireland semi-final and final.

This flaw may be further exposed by the rule change providing for an attacking mark. Monaghan utilised the mark assiduously, recording twice as many as the Dubs. One high delivery led to their first goal, sub Stephen O'Hanlon soaring to make a catch before accelerating clear to slide a low shot home.

Another created the final score, with an outnumbered Shane Carey outfielding a couple of defenders before being fouled for a free which Conor McManus slotted over. Expect other teams to further pursue the aerial route.

This was a big win for a team which seldom receives sufficient credit. Going into the game they were third favourites for relegation behind newly promoted Cavan and Roscommon. Yet they were unlucky not to make last year's All-Ireland final. It's like we're reluctant to believe the evidence of our own eyes.

There was a suspicion they had missed their big opportunity when failing to put away Tyrone last year. Yesterday they looked like they've shrugged off that disappointment.

It may have been Monaghan's second successive league victory over Dublin, but last year's triumph came against a team already qualified for the final. A more significant precursor is their last meeting in Clones, when Monaghan led late on but lost at the death. Such denouements dogged them last year when failure to close out games against Fermanagh, Kerry and Tyrone suggested psychological fragility.

When Dublin cut the gap to two points in injury-time home fans were entitled to feel nervous. Yet this time the story was different. Monaghan now seem genuine All-Ireland contenders.

Perhaps the most encouraging thing for Malachy O'Rourke is that this victory was achieved without the county's three All Stars being especially central.

Rory Beggan confined himself to routine goalkeeping duties, Karl O'Connell was relatively subdued and Conor McManus didn't come on till the 42nd minute. McManus was typically excellent, but the biggest contributions came from players usually seen as members of his supporting cast.

Midfield saw a dominant display from Darren Hughes and man of the match Fintan Kelly, while 21-year-old O'Hanlon made a sensational impact after coming on with McManus. Most significant of all may be the performance of Jack McCarron, a hugely gifted attacker who hasn't yet made the big breakthrough that seemed inevitable.

Switched to the half-forward line in the second period, McCarron delivered a string of superb passes. He was back in his own half as injury-time began to execute a crucial dispossession on John Small and finished the game by fielding the lofted free which was Dublin's last desperate gambit.

The Currin man also displayed wonderful opportunism when blasting a quick free past a napping Comerford in the first-half, but David Coldrick ruled it out for no apparent reason apart from the traditional referee's unease with anything out of the ordinary.

McCarron was only a sub when Monaghan were edged out by Tyrone in August while O'Hanlon wasn't even on the panel. Should both deliver on yesterday's promise O'Rourke will have added significant weapons.

It's nonsensical to regard one early season reverse as evidence of Dublin decline. Stephen Cluxton, James McCarthy, Jack McCaffrey and Philly McMahon were significant absentees.

Yet it's indisputable that a sliver of light has appeared for their challengers. Dublin are the team that won three All-Ireland finals by a single point. Nobody has been better at edging close games. This time they couldn't do it.

Monaghan have blazed a trail. It remains to be seen whether others will follow or whether this is a false dawn. But right now Dublin are wounded in a way they never were during the whole of 2018. The football season just got a lot more interesting.

