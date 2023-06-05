Eamonn Sweeney: A new format for football but still same old failings

The tail is wagging the dog in a competition than resembles a blitz not a real championship

Louth's Sam Mulroy in action against Mayo's Matthew Ruane during their All-Ireland SFC Round 2 encounter at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Eamonn Sweeney

The GAA’s 2023 competition structure is the Frankenstein’s monster which ate the football championship.