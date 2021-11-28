Éamonn Fitzmaurice said: ‘Look, we’re going with you in the replay and we’re going to live or die by it’

KERRY 3-16 MAYO 3-13

All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay

Gaelic Grounds, Limerick

AUGUST 30, 2014

I nearly called it a day the year before with an injury called Osteitis Pubis. It is a hard to diagnose injury, really. Basically, it prevents you from running flat out. You walk around and nobody would know you’re injured . . . you’ve no crutches and you’ve no brace on your leg. You can jog and you can do all the other things, but you actually can’t run flat out and kicking a ball is obviously an issue as well.

It was hard. I was dropped in 2013 before the Munster final and brought on against Dublin in that famous All-Ireland semi-final. I was brought on in many ways on similar terms to the first Mayo game in 2014 . . . when you put the big fella in full-forward and hope he pulls a ball or two out of the sky.

But that day against Dublin, unfortunately, I didn’t.

Then, I played in a town league final for Austin Stacks against Kerins O’Rahilly’s at the end of that year and I remember putting my right hand behind my right leg, and I had to lift my leg forward when I was walking away from the pitch that day back to the car.

And I remember thinking . . . I’m bang in trouble here, this is probably the end! That’s where I was at the end of 2013.

The All-Ireland semi-final replay in Limerick in 2014 against Mayo really stands out in my memory.

In many ways, if we’d won that first game in Croke Park, if Bryan Sheehan had scored the 70-yard free at the end, the All-Ireland final could have been different. It would have been a remarkable kick obviously . . . he had it in the locker, but it just dropped short. It was a huge effort.

But, I often feel the replay made us bulletproof going into the final. It made me bulletproof as well because I got such confidence out of the second day.

Éamonn Fitzmaurice came up to me in the team meeting two hours after the first Mayo game – the drawn game in Dublin – and said, ‘Look, we’re going with you in the replay. It’s going to go in on top of you . . . early and often! And we’re going to live or die by it . . . you are starting to move well!’

At the end of 2013, I was struggling with the leg. I went up to Santry and I got great advice up there as always. It was just slow coming along and Ger Keane, the Kerry physio at the time, had put Trojan work into getting me right. I remember we were doing runs out in An Ríocht – the running track in Castleisland – and I just couldn’t get into fifth gear. Then Ger came up with a new type of exercise to try and strengthen the area, and that helped a lot.

I was also up with Seán Boylan, drinking the herbs above in Dunboyne, and he was doing bits of sessions with me as well, trying to help me get back. He has a huge understanding of the human body and blood flow. He was trying to get more of a blood flow into the area at the time.

Between the two lads, I started coming on and we had a training holiday out in Portugal . . . though I didn’t actually bring much gear. I was starting to get back out onto the pitch but I wasn’t really kicking in games.

Next thing, you are living like a professional which is why those training camps are so good for GAA teams. All of a sudden, you are living like a pro . . . you’ve no job, you’ve no outside pressures of family life or work commitments . . . you get to relax, and you get treatment on your body from the physios. I wouldn’t call it a training holiday for the physios because they get absolutely murdered on those training trips. All they are doing is trying to get people right and keep fellas right with rubs. They’d be there at 11.30pm and midnight, and lads would still be getting sessions with them.

I didn’t even plan on training out there.

I was there purely to get three physio sessions a day between Eddie Harnett and Ger Keane, and to get as much done as I could in terms of recovery in warm weather . . . and getting into the sea. As the week went on, I started getting stronger on it and eventually a year later . . . it was about a year later to the day . . . the pain started to ease.

I was out doing a warm-up with the lads . . . I wasn’t doing any contact. The warm-up finished and I thought . . . ‘Jesus, I didn’t think of that injury at all!’

I was doing a good bit of twisting and turning, and a good bit of running on it.

A decision was taken to let me out on the pitch and I played well in a little cameo of 30 minutes of football. Then I came back and I was a sub against Clare, and a sub against Cork . . . and then the Galway game was the big one, where I didn’t play at all.

It was a tight game, and it was my first time being an unused sub for Kerry when I was fit, in eight or nine years. I was very disappointed after the game. I felt I was after putting in nearly 13 or 14 months in getting this right and . . . now I’m not even being brought on.

I’ll be honest, I was in a bad place. My confidence was low. I was kind of half-doubting myself. Could I still do it? Could I go on and help the team?

The career was probably on the line. If I can’t get into the team, I’m not going to be playing . . . My career is finished at the top level. That’s where I was at.

I was a bit upset. I brought it to training on Tuesday night and I talked to Éamonn. I kept very calm.

‘Éamonn, what’s the story? Am I in the plans?’

He said, ‘Oh you are! That’s just the way the game goes. It just didn’t suit the last day, but look . . . just keep going. It’s starting to come’.

I worked very hard for the next three weeks before that first Mayo game. I didn’t get to start but saying that, Paul Geaney and James O’Donoghue were going unbelievably well. With Colm Cooper down with the injury, I was hoping that it would be me, Paul and James inside.

It was a frustrating three weeks but I enjoyed it, because I was able to put it up to the management and then I’d to go and back it up with every session . . . I like that bit of pressure and I was able to do that.

I came on. Éamonn said, ‘It’s going to go in early and it’s going to go in often’.

So I went from not playing three weeks before that to, all of a sudden, being the focal point of the attack. That was a difficult week, even in my own headspace. I came on and caught a few balls, and we came from five points behind and now, all of a sudden, it was dawning on me that I was playing in the replay.

There was a lot of pressure and weight on my shoulders going into the game to deliver down in the Gaelic Grounds against an excellent Mayo side.

It was a great feeling after the replay. I was very proud of myself for sticking in there and going through it, because it was hard.

The boys could see me about the training ground and the boys could see me in Fitzgerald Stadium, in Austin Stacks Park in Tralee . . . and they could see me looking fit and healthy! You are walking around as if you are fine, but constantly telling fellas that you aren’t right yet, that you can’t run properly yet . . . and you can’t kick yet. That was a stressful time.

The build-up to the game in Limerick was great. There was a bit of a furore around the game because it had to be played in the Gaelic Grounds as there was an American Football game being played in Croke Park on the same day.

But the atmosphere was something else . . . obviously there were 40,000 supporters packed into the place.

It was such a mad game. I was looking over after about 20 minutes and Mayo were winning by seven points, 2-3 to 0-2, and I was thinking . . . Yeah, this isn’t really working for any of us.

And I remember, I won a free.

It was a ball played in by James O’Donoghue, a low ball across the edge of the square. Ger Cafferkey was holding one of my hands and I won the ball with my left hand. I tried to turn him, and he pulled me down . . . and I tumbled on the ground. I got up and I gave a big fist pump to the crowd, but it was more a fist pump to myself and to the fans, to be honest. It was to say . . . Let’s go, we need ye, we need momentum!

I know the role I played with the Kerry supporters. Our fans usually responded to me so that fist pump was more to get the crowd going, and get a bit of momentum going.

Two minutes later I got the volley to bring us back to within three and you could just tell that the momentum was starting to shift, and that this game was going to be special . . . and that this day was going to be special.

It was a dry day, two great teams going hammer and tongs . . . big hits, big collisions, six goals, penalties, drama . . . and Aidan O’Shea and Cillian O’Connor clashed heads. David Moran put in one of the greatest displays by a Kerry midfielder ever . . . including Darragh Ó Sé, Jacko and all those boys.

Moran and Anthony Maher gave us a great foothold. James O’Donoghue was just magical on the day as well.

Even being on the pitch afterwards . . . my uncle Anthony was down from the North, my cousin Ronan Fitzgerald who had a bad injury playing rugby . . . he was out onto the pitch afterwards and came up to me with my uncle.

Seeing all those people, having been where I was for the previous 15 months . . . and all of a sudden to be getting ready for another All-Ireland final out of nowhere and trying to make up for the disappointments and the losses. Getting another chance, which I didn’t think I was going to get when I was in the doldrums with that injury. It was just amazing.

I remember going over to hug David Moran . . . and his dad ‘Ogie’ just running in ahead of me and hugging him. And then me hugging David.

And then me hugging ‘Ogie’.

There was a jump ball in the last play of the game. I won the ball but I got a bad fist, a rap into the back of the head, from one of the Mayo fellas who knocked the ball out of my hand. The whistle went and I was kind of startled by it and I turned around going . . . Who punched me? But then I was like . . . Who cares? The game is over!

It had just dawned on me that the game was over and I took off running to the crowd with the ball under my hand . . . and kicked it as far as I could up into the crowd and let out a roar because the pressure on me going into the game was incredible.

To deliver a good performance, play as well as I did, and for us to get a huge win . . . it was the most emotional semi-final I was ever involved in. It kind of had the feeling of a final, but we had to dust ourselves down fairly rapidly with Donegal on the horizon.

It was a great buzz. We had a few pints after it, and that was enjoyable as a team . . . but we had to start into the business end of trying to win the All-Ireland.

The game had everything. It just was a game that had every bit of class and skill, and skulduggery – just two teams absolutely desperate to win.

It could have changed at any moment. I remember Mayo were going through on goal at the start of the first period of extra time . . . they were after getting the first two points. Lee Keegan had a goal chance and Peter Crowley came out of nowhere to intercept the ball. That was a huge changing point in the game because we got two frees after that to level it.

And then Jonathan Lyne came on and kicked two massive scores to give us the momentum back again.

At times we felt the game was gone . . . numerous times. When they were seven points up we thought it was gone.

You really do take notice of the crowd and the atmosphere . . . it definitely makes a difference.

I would have always been very aware of the crowd, and that’s why I think I would have struggled playing in the lockdown period in the past year without fans. I would have always played for the crowd and I was very aware that if I did something on the field . . . I’d try and connect with the crowd and lift the team’s spirits even more.

I remember telling David Clifford, when he came into the scene first . . . I said, ‘Dave, celebrate your goals, because you are going to be an icon for the next number of years . . . If you get that big goal, and you celebrate with the crowd, they will then give you more energy and give everyone a lift’.

I had a unique set of skills but I was by no means a world-beater as a footballer.

Just like most of the things I do in my life, if I get a chance I’ll try and grab it with two hands and give it everything and see how it goes . . . if it works, it works . . . and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. That is kind of the way I would approach everything.

I am very proud looking back . . . I was very lucky.

I got 10 Munster medals . . . the first one in 2005. It ended up being a disappointing year because I wasn’t brought on in the All-Ireland final against Tyrone.

But winning the All-Ireland then in 2006 and having the year I had in ’06... going from being a solid midfield partner with Darragh Ó Sé . . . to being an All-Star and Player of the Year at full-forward with Kerry gave me huge confidence to go on and try and be the player that I could be . . . to try and be a leader for Kerry, and to try and deliver for Kerry and for the people of Kerry.

We are all very grounded players in Kerry.

Four All-Irelands, three All-Stars and a Player of the Year is great and all . . . but Jack O’Shea has four Players of the Year, seven All-Irelands and six All-Stars so you are not allowed run away with yourself in Kerry ever. No matter who you are!

Six goals, one red card, a pitch invasion and extra-time

As epic semi-finals go, this was one of the most incredible games of the decade, if not one of greatest games of all-time.

A truly great Mayo team fell short of returning to the All-Ireland final for the third year in-a-row as two converted penalties from James O’Donoghue helped send Kerry through after extra-time in a dramatic semi-final replay at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

Mayo goalkeeper Rob Hennelly had a chance to win it for the Connacht champions with the final kick of normal time, but came up short with a last-gasp free. As Kieran Donaghy cleared for the Kingdom, referee Cormac Reilly blew for full-time.

Mayo led 2-5 to 1-5 at the half-time break after a rip-roaring opening 35 minutes, but it took a late point from Mayo wing-back Donal Vaughan to force extra-time, with the scores 3-11 each.

The sides were then level at 3-13 apiece at the extra-time interval, before Kerry pushed on to secure a place in the final.

In the second period of extra-time Mayo ran out of road as a fresher Kerry team lasted the distance in a truly titanic clash.

Substitute Jonathan Lyne put Kerry in front, before Paul Geaney and a second Lyne score sealed an All-Ireland final place. Further salt was rubbed into Mayo’s wounds when Cillian O’Connor saw red in the dying moments.

As a game it had it all; six goals, a red card, extra-time, breath-taking scores, a controversial pitch invasion (pictured), frees dropping agonisingly short, and colleagues clashing heads. This truly remarkable joust will go down as one of the finest displays of Gaelic football ever played.

Six days previously, in a similarly fascinating encounter in Croke Park, Kerry ultimately required a superb contribution from Donaghy, who was brought off the bench with 11 minutes of normal time remaining, to earn the Kingdom a draw.

KERRY: B Kelly; P Murphy, A O’Mahony, S Enright; K Young (0-1), P Crowley, F Fitzgerald; A Maher, D Moran; M Geaney, J Buckley, D Walsh; K Donaghy (1-0), P Geaney (0-4), J O’Donoghue (2-6). Subs: M Ó Sé (0-1) for Enright, BJ Keane (0- 2) for P Geaney, D O’Sullivan for Buckley, K O’Leary for M Geaney, J Lyne (0-2) for Walsh, B Sheehan for O’Mahony.

MAYO: R Hennelly; T Cunniffe, G Cafferkey, K Higgins; L Keegan, C Boyle, D Vaughan (0-1); B Moran, S O’Shea; K McLoughlin (0-1), A O’Shea, J Doherty (0-3); C O’Connor (2-5), A Moran (1-1), A Dillon. Subs: T Parsons for B Moran, A Freeman (0-1) for A O’Shea (Blood), M Conroy (0-1) for Dillon, K Keane for Cafferkey, R Feeney for A O’Shea, Freeman for A Moran, B Harrison for Vaughan, C Barrett for Boyle.