Éamonn Fitzmaurice said: ‘Look, we’re going with you in the replay and we’re going to live or die by it’

In this extract from the best-selling ‘Kerry: Game of my Life’, in which 30 of the county’s greatest footballers remember the one game that defined their careers, Kieran Donaghy revisits the epic semi-final replay of 2014 in Limerick when a year of painful rehab on the sidelines ended with victory over Mayo making ‘Star’ bulletproof going into the final against Donegal

Kerry's Kieran Donaghy embraces teammate David Moran following their side's victory over Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick in August 2014. Photo: Sportsfile

Kerry's Kieran Donaghy embraces teammate David Moran following their side's victory over Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick in August 2014. Photo: Sportsfile

Kieran Donaghy

KERRY 3-16 MAYO 3-13

All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay

