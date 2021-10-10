| 7.9°C Dublin

Dysfunction of provinces driving spirit for reform

Dermot Crowe

Traditional championship model looks on borrowed time with support growing for change in format

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Tyrone captain Pádraig Hampsey lifts the Sam Maguire Cup. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tyrone captain Pádraig Hampsey lifts the Sam Maguire Cup. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tyrone captain Pádraig Hampsey lifts the Sam Maguire Cup. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Thirty years ago, over the course of four riveting matches, Meath and Dublin transfixed the nation and unintentionally changed the course of GAA history. At a time when live television was still treated with suspicion, broadcasting the last of the four matches live swung open new doors of perception; a mind-altering moment for the Gael. Suddenly, it was there as plain as the nose on a GAA delegate’s face: the vast potential to market the games and increase popularity and interest.

The message became clear that the championship had been selling both players and the public short. From there the GAA embraced live television and looked more brazenly at moving the championship away from its traditional knockout format. After four dazzling matches Dublin were gone and Meath had only reached the quarter-finals of the Leinster championship – it couldn’t be right. Ten years later the football qualifiers were introduced and by default the Meath-Dublin saga had been responsible for prodding the GAA in that direction.

Twenty years on from the introduction of the qualifiers the GAA is again taking a serious look at restructuring its championship and contemplating a move away from the traditional provincial model. Having seen the Super 8s go stale and do little to enhance the appeal of the football championship to its audience, the latest reform proposals will be voted on at a Special Congress in Croke Park on October 23.

