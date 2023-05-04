Dylan Casey handed first championship start as Kerry name team for Munster final against Clare

Dylan Casey will be in from the start for Kerry this Sunday. — © SPORTSFILE

Dylan Casey is set to make his full championship debut for Kerry in Sunday’s Munster SFC final clash with Clare in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick (throw-in 4.0).

Casey, who came off the bench in the last year’s Munster final win over Limerick, comes into Jack O’Connor’s side in place of veteran Paul Murphy, who misses out completely. Austin Stacks man Casey is named to start at corner back with Graham O’Sullivan moving out to the half-back line.'

Pa Warren comes on to the bench, as does Dylan Geaney, who replaces Donal ‘Down’ O’Sullivan.

Otherwise Kerry keep faith with the starting 15 who dispatched Tipperary with ease in their championship opener with Tony Brosnan, who kicked 0-5 from play in that game, in the full-forward line alongside David Clifford and Paul Geaney.

The likes of Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Stephen O’Brien, both of whom started last year’s All-Ireland final, are held in reserve along with the likes of Adrian and Killian Spillane.

Kerry are aiming for a tenth Munster crown in 11 seasons while Clare are out for their first title since their famous 1992 win.

Meanwhile, Clare have made one change from the side that saw off Limerick in their semi-final clash.

Darren O’Neill comes in at midfield in place of Darragh Bohannon, who picked up an injury in that game. Keelan Sexton and Eoin Cleary, who hit 1-8 between them in the win are in the full-forward line alongside 2013 All-Ireland hurling winner Podge Collins.

Kerry (Munster SFC v Clare): S Ryan; D Casey, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; G O’Sullivan, T Morley, G White; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, P Clifford; T Brosnan, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Clare (Munster SFC v Kerry): S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, C Rouine; C Russell, J Malone, D Walsh; C O’Connor, D O’Neill; P Lillis, E McMahon, D Coughlan; E Cleary, K Sexton, P Collins.